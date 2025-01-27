Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cameron Diaz's outfits in her Netflix movie Back In Action - shop her cool jackets & THAT black jumpsuit
Subscribe
Cameron Diaz's outfits in her Netflix movie Back In Action - shop her cool jackets & THAT black jumpsuit
cameron diaz outfits in back in action© Netflix

Cameron Diaz's outfits in her Netflix movie Back In Action - shop her cool jackets & THAT black jumpsuit

Cameron Diaz looks super cool in her brand new movie on Netflix - now shop her looks... 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If you've not watched Cameron Diaz in her new Netflix movie Back in Action, you're missing out. Granted, the reviews have been mixed since its release, but I quite liked it - but then again, I'm no movie buff.

Cameron plays Emily, a former CIA agent, who decides to give up her life as a CIA spy and settle down with her fellow spy husband, Jamie Foxx. The pair go on to have a family and play 'normal' but the past comes back to haunt them when their cover is blown. The film follows the married couple trying to protect their children from some seriously dangerous enemies and it also stars Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler.

While watching, I just couldn't help but swoon over Cameron Diaz. That's not unusual, I'm a millennial after all, and seeing her back laughing, singing and fighting on my TV screen is nostalgic for me. The 52-year-old actress also rocks some pretty chic outfits throughout the movie, I might add. 

Back In Action movie poster© Netflix
Director Seth Rogen pulled off the impossible coup of getting Cameron out of retirement for this movie

I imagine Cameron had a lot of say over the costumes if her past movies are anything to go by. In fact, Denise Wingate, a costume designer who worked with her in The Sweetest Thing, once said: "Cameron really has her own individual, iconic style. She loves fashion, and she loves to shop. We went shopping for the film and she loves trying different things and being edgy." 

She added: "She absolutely has such confidence in her own personal style that whatever she did, it just worked. I often deferred to her because she just had great taste."

Cameron's character Emily has great taste in clothes - both when she's in the CIA kicking butt, and when she's on mom duty. The plot doesn't stretch over a huge amount of time so we don't get to see as many outfits as I'd like, but I thought I'd go through some of the most memorable looks. Check out where to get all her outfits (and cheaper alternatives) below.

Cameron Diaz wearing a saint laurent jacket in back in action © Netflix

Cameron's black and white Saint Laurent jacket

This is at the beginning of the movie when Cameron Diaz (Emily) gatecrashes a party wearing a very chic vintage Saint Laurent SLP 22 beige round neck jacket. 

At $2,129, it's a steep purchase, but if you're after a similar look for less, you'll be loving this Mango 'Pia' jacket, $79.99 / £49.99

This H&M textured knit cardigan, $49.99 / £37.99, is also a way to copy the look at a cost. 

I'm very tempted myself to buy one of these jackets - they both look like such a cute version of Cameron's jacket. If you want more options, we've got a whole feature about the on-trend cropped jackets.

Cameron Diaz beige polo neck in Back In Action© Netflix

Cameron brought her sweater A-game

Any Cam fans out there will know she's the Queen of the Knit! You've just got to watch The Holiday to know that. In her new movie, she rocks some great cashmere - no doubt a joy for Cameron as lots of the movie takes place at night. It's unknown where her exact turtleneck is from, but the Reiss Alicia knit, $160 / £98 is a great lookalike of Cam's getaway knit. 

Cameron Diaz wearing a cream sweater in Back In Action© Netflix

Cam's cream sweater of dreams

Now, if this scene didn't make you want to get a red manicure and a cream sweater, I don't know what would. It's believed that Cameron's knit is the Superdry crew neck sweater, $69.95 / £25.19, currently on sale in the UK. Result! 

If you're looking for a good lookalike, New Look has a lovely crew neck sweater for £18.99 - such a steal of a price.  

Cameron Diaz black jumpsuit in Back In Action© Netflix

Cameron's sexy black jumpsuit

Ok, so I don't want to toot my own horn but I have found the absolute BEST lookalike of Cameron Diaz's black evening jumpsuit. Let me introduce you to the uxedo jumpsuit, $169 / £159

All you need to do is add a black lace camisole underneath for a similar effect. I really like the H&M black lace trimmed camisole, $19.99 / £18.99. An A-list look for less than $200 / £200. 

Cameron Diaz jacket in back in action© Netflix

Cameron's Belstaff bad-ass jacket

This is a pretty iconic outfit in the movie - Cameron looks super cool wearing her Belstaff Black Waxed Cotton Moto Jacket.

It's tricky to find the exact jacket, but the 'Gangster' style, $575 / £475 looks pretty spot on to me. 

Sign up to HELLO! Edit for the week's best deals on everything from clothes and accessories, to travel and books

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More