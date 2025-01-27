Cameron Diaz's outfits in her Netflix movie Back In Action - shop her cool jackets & THAT black jumpsuit

If you've not watched Cameron Diaz in her new Netflix movie Back in Action, you're missing out. Granted, the reviews have been mixed since its release, but I quite liked it - but then again, I'm no movie buff.

Cameron plays Emily, a former CIA agent, who decides to give up her life as a CIA spy and settle down with her fellow spy husband, Jamie Foxx. The pair go on to have a family and play 'normal' but the past comes back to haunt them when their cover is blown. The film follows the married couple trying to protect their children from some seriously dangerous enemies and it also stars Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler.

While watching, I just couldn't help but swoon over Cameron Diaz. That's not unusual, I'm a millennial after all, and seeing her back laughing, singing and fighting on my TV screen is nostalgic for me. The 52-year-old actress also rocks some pretty chic outfits throughout the movie, I might add.

© Netflix Director Seth Rogen pulled off the impossible coup of getting Cameron out of retirement for this movie

I imagine Cameron had a lot of say over the costumes if her past movies are anything to go by. In fact, Denise Wingate, a costume designer who worked with her in The Sweetest Thing, once said: "Cameron really has her own individual, iconic style. She loves fashion, and she loves to shop. We went shopping for the film and she loves trying different things and being edgy."

She added: "She absolutely has such confidence in her own personal style that whatever she did, it just worked. I often deferred to her because she just had great taste."

Cameron's character Emily has great taste in clothes - both when she's in the CIA kicking butt, and when she's on mom duty. The plot doesn't stretch over a huge amount of time so we don't get to see as many outfits as I'd like, but I thought I'd go through some of the most memorable looks. Check out where to get all her outfits (and cheaper alternatives) below.

© Netflix Cameron brought her sweater A-game Any Cam fans out there will know she's the Queen of the Knit! You've just got to watch The Holiday to know that. In her new movie, she rocks some great cashmere - no doubt a joy for Cameron as lots of the movie takes place at night. It's unknown where her exact turtleneck is from, but the Reiss Alicia knit, $160 / £98 is a great lookalike of Cam's getaway knit.

© Netflix Cam's cream sweater of dreams Now, if this scene didn't make you want to get a red manicure and a cream sweater, I don't know what would. It's believed that Cameron's knit is the Superdry crew neck sweater, $69.95 / £25.19, currently on sale in the UK. Result! If you're looking for a good lookalike, New Look has a lovely crew neck sweater for £18.99 - such a steal of a price.

© Netflix Cameron's sexy black jumpsuit Ok, so I don't want to toot my own horn but I have found the absolute BEST lookalike of Cameron Diaz's black evening jumpsuit. Let me introduce you to the Adrianna Papell long sleeve t uxedo jumpsuit, $169 / £159. All you need to do is add a black lace camisole underneath for a similar effect. I really like the H&M black lace trimmed camisole, $19.99 / £18.99. An A-list look for less than $200 / £200.

