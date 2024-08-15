15 Emily in Paris gifts to buy anyone who's OBSESSED with the new series

The new season of Emily in Paris has finally dropped and I could not be more excited to binge watch the entire thing. With epic fashion, messy love triangles and chaotic career faux pas, what's not to love?

Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and of course Lily Collins are all returning for season four, and most likely my obsession with everything French along with them.

Emily and her beret have finally returned to our screens

If you know someone equally enamoured with the show, I've curated a gift guide so you can get serious brownie points. (I'm not judging if that person is you).

Pink and green is my new favourite colour clash

From beverages to berets and coffee table books to vintage-style phone cases, scroll on to shop the best Emily in Paris gifts you can find online.

Lillet Rosé Wine-Based Aperitif x Emily in Paris £20 at Amazon Editor's note If they like something to drink in front of the TV, Lillet has collaborated with Netflix on a limited edition Emily in Paris bottle of the French Aperitif. The brand suggests mixing 50ml of Lillet Rosé with 100ml of tonic water and a slice of grapefruit for the perfect summer spritz.

Patisserie Valerie Macaron Gift Box Editor's note For a snack, the obvious choice is a French macaron and Patisserie Valerie do delicious ones. Order a gift box from Amazon and receive it the next day. Flavours include raspberry, chocolate, pistachio, salted caramel, vanilla, lemon.

Emily in Paris Card From £3.50/$4.60 at Etsy Editor's note Sentimental gifts are often the best, and if you're sending a card to an Emily in Paris fan for her birthday, to cheer her up, or just because, this is a really cute option.

Merci Maman Eiffel Tower Necklace £109 at Merci Maman Editor's note Royal-approved Merci Maman has dropped this delicate 18ct gold plated necklace just in time for the launch of season four. A little less ringarde than Emily's Eiffel Tower key chain, don't you think? Choose complimentary hand-engraving for a personalised gift.

Kate Spade Manhattan Gingham Tweed Tote Editor's note Emily loves a bold print and a bright hue, and her green gingham tote (as seen in season four) is not only still available to shop at Kate Spade - it's now on sale. Made from twill fabric with smooth leather trim, it features two interior pockets and an optional crossbody strap.

& Other Stories Wool Beret Editor's note Yes it's a cliché, but trust me, they've been dreaming of wearing a beret à la Emily since watching season one. In the new episodes, she swaps red for black and styles it with a crimson leather coat. This one from & Other Stories was designed in Paris and made from 100% wool - and the reviews have me sold.

DIOR Rouge Dior Lipstick Editor's note Preview shots of the new series suggest Emily still loves a red lip. A classic nod to French-girl chic, gift them the most iconic red lipstick of all time, Parisian fashion house DIOR's shade 999.



In Paris: 20 Women on Life in the City of Light Editor's note One of the coolest French girls I avidly follow on Instagram is Rouje founder Jeanne Damas. Upgrade their coffee table with her bestselling book In Paris: 20 Women on Life in the City of Light, which profiles real Parisian women. It also includes tips on secret Parisian hideaways, from the coolest bars to drink in to the best places to be kissed.



Personalised Emily in Paris T-Shirt From £11.19/$15 at Etsy Editor's note For an easy win get them a personalised Emily in Paris T-Shirt customised with their own name. This one from Etsy come in multiple different colours in sizes XS-4XL.

Pantene Emily in Paris Bundle £23.96 at Superdrug Editor's note To celebrate the new season, Pantene has released a limited edition Emily in Paris Repair & Protect collection. It includes the bestselling shampoo, serum, mask and oil, all formulated with keratin protection complex and designed to strengthen your hair from the inside out. You can also buy each product separately.

Literie Candles £36 each at Literie Editor's note New York-based candle brand Literie has launched three new scents as part of their Emily in Paris collection. Pain Au Chocolat, Berets and Bouquets, and More French by the Day have all been inspired by France and ensure there's something for everyone, with a floral, woody and gourmand fragrance.

Personalised Foil Paris Ticket From £5.99/$8 at Etsy Editor's note If you're treating them to an actual trip to Paris, make the reveal extra special with a personalised foil ticket. Available to order on Etsy, you can customise all of the details and choose from an envelope or ribbon gift box.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Shampoo Editor's note In episode four of the new season, Emily and her team are tasked with developing a creative campaign for Augustinus Bader's new haircare range. Treat them to a product from the luxury collection and they'll know you've been taking notes.

Emily in Paris Vintage Camera Phone Case Editor's note A gift for the OG Emily fans - if they love a selfie as much as she does, get them this lookalike of her vintage-style camera phone case from season one. It's available in multiple sizes and comes with a removable lanyard.

