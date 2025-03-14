Giovanna Fletcher shares her favourite bouquets to gift this Mother’s Day

If you're seeking a Mother’s Day gift for the special lady in your life, you can never go too far wrong with a bouquet of fresh flowers.

And here to offer her guidance on a gift to delight on 30 March is podcaster, author and actress Giovanna Fletcher.

© Bloom & Wild Giovanna has curated an edit of her favourite blooms for Mother's Day

Giovanna is known for sharing her honest approach to parenting alongside a host of celebrity guests on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast and documenting her experiences as a mother of three to Buzz, Buddy and Max (who she shares with McFly's Tom Fletcher).

And this year Giovanna is helping shoppers find the ultimate present for their loved ones for Mother’s Day by sharing her favourite bouquets and gifts in a new edit for Bloom & Wild.

Available online now, Giovanna has shared what she'll be sending for all the mother figures in her life, from letterbox flowers to brighten up her sister’s day to the luxury hand-tied bouquet to thank her mother-in-law for helping her feel part of the family.

“As a mum to three brilliant boys, I know how precious time is... Bloom & Wild makes it ridiculously easy to send something meaningful to the women who’ve shaped my journey through motherhood – even when I can’t be there in person. Whether it’s celebrating my own mum, supporting friends who find the day difficult, or showing appreciation to those who mother differently, this edit is about caring wildly for all kinds of mums.” Giovanna Fletcher

Bloom & Wild makes gift-giving simple. In addition to the colourful selection of hand-tied and letterbox flowers, it also stocks an array of other gifts and cards so you can order everything from one place.

And if you have a busy schedule like Giovanna, sending flowers has never been easier. Just complete the delivery info, add a special message and select your preferences and your chosen bouquet will be sent to their door in 100% recyclable packaging. You can also add on extras such as cards, candles or a sweet treat.

Depending on your preference and your budget, there’s something for everyone in Giovanna’s edit – shop some of our favourites below…

Shop Giovanna Fletcher’s favourite bouquets for Mother’s Day

The Phoebe £50 at Bloom & Wild Features: Sunflowers, carnations, roses and statice

Hand-tied bouquet Giovanna says: “I adore sunflowers – whenever I see them growing in my garden it makes me so happy. So this year I’m sending Mum this sunny bunch, to give back some of that joy and care that she shows me, all year round.”



The Adaora £95 at Bloom & Wild Features: Roses, hypericum berries, scabiosa, phlox, clematis, and eucalyptus

Hand-tied bouquet Giovanna says: “My boys know I’m not a ‘traditional’ red roses mum. I prefer wilder flowers and pops of colour, like the stunning Adaora here. Tom, if you’re reading this – don’t you think it’d look perfect in our kitchen?”



The Otto £42 at Bloom & Wild Features: Freesias, ornithogalum, roses, waxflowers and eucalyptus

Letterbox bouquet Giovanna says: “The Otto is my pick for the mum friends you can always text at 2am, when you’re up with a sleepless child, who help you feel a little less crazy and less alone.”



The Sahar & Mama Pouch £92 at Bloom & Wild Features: Lilies, roses, allium and astrantia with a velvet pouch

Hand-tied bouquet Giovanna says: “My sister isn’t just an incredible mum. She’s an incredible auntie to my three boys. This velvet pouch is the perfect excuse for her to pack up her travel toiletries, and have more sleepovers with us!”



The Dara & Blondies £88 at Bloom & Wild Features: Roses, aster, alstroemeria, carnations, eryngium, limonium, craspedia, ruscus, and chasmanthium with a box of 6 blondies

Hand-tied bouquet Giovanna says: “We all need a hug in the post sometimes. This uplifting bouquet and comforting blondies are for my lovely friend, to let her know she’s strong and amazing (even if she doesn’t feel it right now).”



Discover more of Giovanna’s recommendations of letterbox flowers, hand-tied bouquets, and thoughtful gifts designed to be there for someone, no matter the distance at Bloom & Wild now.



We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.