23 first Mother’s Day gifts 2024 for new mums celebrating for the first time

If you know someone celebrating Mothering Sunday for the very first time, it's going to be a special one for them as they mark their first Mother's Day as a mum - and of course, it's all the more reason to make it extra memorable. And we've got the best first Mother's Day gift ideas to spoil her with.
What should I get my wife for her first Mother's Day?
If you need ideas on what to buy a partner or a mum friend for her first Mother's Day (on Sunday 10 March), or perhaps if you're the first-time mum and looking for ideas, bookmark this article or send it to your husband/partner/boyfriend. Nothing like a subtle hint!
What are the best gifts for a first-time mother?
The possibilities of what to buy a first-time mum for Mother's Day are endless, from luxurious self-care to sentimental pieces and cute bits too. There are so many great present ideas that mum can keep as mementos forever, and gifts that have personal meaning, so read on for our pick of first Mother's Day presents that any new mum celebrating her first Mother’s Day would love.
You may also like
How we chose the best first Mother's Day gift ideas
- Personal opinion: We asked the HELLO! team for their ideas on what makes a great first Mother's Day gift.
- Speedy delivery: We've found gifts with next day delivery options, incase you're a last-minute present buyer.
- Keepsakes: As well as plenty of general ideas, we've included those that have extra special meaning, be it personalisation options, sentimental meaning or gifts she can keep forever.
Letterfest Personalised Adventures Of Mummy Book
Letterfest Personalised Book
Editor's note: "This is such a special and thoughtful first Mother’s Day gift. It celebrates mum’s life and is packed with her loves and interests and everything about her, from her job, the places she loves, her favourite food and her achievements. Sure to be a bedtime favourite for years to come."
Letterfest's personalised book is a cute gift for a first-time mum, celebrating mum's amazing life with a series of pictures and a story all about her.
Express delivery is available, and you can choose from a soft cover or hard cover at an extra cost.
Etsy First Mother's Day T-shirt and Babygrow Set
Matching T-shirt and babygrow
Editor's note: "Mum and baby can wear these cute first Mother’s Day matching set on 10 March, and cherish them forever. So cute to personalise with mum and baby's name."
Give mum and baby a matching outfit for their first Mother's Day with Etsy's cute T-shirt and babygrow set, which can personalised with 'mummy' and baby's name.
For baby, you can choose from a vest, sleepsuit or T-shirt.
Harvey Nichols Beauty Sleep Hamper
Harvey Nichols Sleep Hamper
Editor's note: "All first time mums experience that sudden shock of lack of sleep, and Harvey Nichols' luxurious hamper has everything she needs to cheat her way to looking like she's had eight hours."
If all she wants is a good night's sleep, she'll love this beauty hamper packed with everything to not only help her sleep better (inbetween night feeds!) but also to help her feel like she's gotten a good sleep.
It includes This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon, Pure Silk Sleep Mask from SLIP, a soothing pillow mist, candle, and Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate.
The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks
Cashmere Socks
Editor's note: "Any new mum will tell you she spends a lot of the first year chilling with baby at home - she can do it in ultimate comfort and luxury if you treat her to these best-selling cashmere socks."
Choose from pink, blue, grey or beige cashmere socks for her - socks have never looked so chic.
Astrid & Miyu Birthstone Huggies
Birthstone Earrings
Editor's note: "A bit of bling always goes down a treat - and these birthstone encrusted huggie hoops are just perfect. Small huggies, rather than bigger hoops or dangly earrings are the best idea when little hands are at the stage where they want to grab everything that comes into their orbit!"
Give her something to keep with these birthstone-embellished huggies, available in silver or gold. Choose the birthstone of her newborn for a truly special gift.
Etsy Personalised Photo Frame
Personalised Photo Frame
Editor's note: "This sweet picture frame is selling like hotcakes on Etsy and it's easy to see why. It's a great first Mother's day gift to mark mum's special day that is fully customisable - add mum and baby's name for the sweetest keepsake."
This stunning wooden frame can be personalised with mum and baby's name, and a special message.
Flowerbx Tulips and Chocolate Gift Set
Flowerbx Bouquet
Editor's note: "Since it's her first Mother's Day, she deserves a very special bouquet, don't you think? Flowerbx's luxe bouquet more than fits the bill - it's an absolute showstopper! It features an easy-to-care-for arrangement of flowers with a side of swanky chocs."
Luxurious flowers delivered are always a winner, and Flowerbx's gift set is a winner, with Charbonnel Et Walker truffles delivered along with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. You can choose the colour of the tulips too, and add a Mother's Day card to the order.
Amazon Baby Handprint Set
Baby Handprint Set
Editor's note: "What could be better than looking back on when their little hands and feet were teeny tiny? – This baby’s foot and hand print kit is a beautiful first Mother’s Day keepsake."
Create your own adorable keepsake for mum with this at-home baby handprint set.
Eberjey Gisele TENCEL Modal Slouchy PJ Set
Eberjey Pyjamas
Editor's note: "Pyjamas will undoubtedly be her clothing of choice for the foreseeable future, so this luxury set, from one of Meghan Markle's favourite brands Eberjey would be a fantastic First Mother's Day gift!"
These super soft pjs made from TENCEL Modal fibres, a luxurious, temperature-regulating knit fabric which drapes and falls in all the right ways, enveloping the body in comfort. Plus, they're machine washable, which is a must when you have a new baby to care for.
Moonpig First Mother's Day Cards
First Mother's Day Cards
Editor's note: "Don't forget the card! Whether you're looking for something funny or sentimental, Moonpig have a great range of First Mother's Day cards to mark her special day - she'll want to keep this one forever."
From cheeky designs to heartfelt messages, Moonpig's range of Mother's Day cards is one of the best to choose from.
Mum's One Line a Day Journal
Mother's Day Memory Book
Editor's note: "This gorgeous memory book has space to record memories and moments of motherhood over a five-year period – you just write a quick sentence or two before you fall asleep.
"Looking back over the space of five years and seeing how things have changed, or what you were doing this time last year is just fab. It is a really lovely way to capture the fleeting newborn years forever."
This classic five-year journal and memory book is perfect for mums who want to capture the everyday joys, challenges, and in-betweens of motherhood.
John Lewis Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper
John Lewis Afternoon Tea Hamper
Editor's note: "The thought of doing a posh afternoon tea with a newborn in tow might be a bit daunting, but chose this scrummy hamper from John Lewis as her first Mother's Day gift and she can have a luxury afternoon tea experience at home, in her pyjamas if she wishes! There's a bit of everything - soothing teas, celebratory tipples and the most crumbly biscuits and sweetest treats."
Encompassing everything you need for an afternoon tea at home, this hamper includes nine products from macarons to sweets to tea bags and a chocolate cake.
Philosophy Amazing Grace EDT
Philosophy EDT
Editor's note: "Philosophy's amazing grace EDT perfume has been a favourite with mums everywhere since it first launched over 25 years ago. It's a great one for new mums as it's a gorgeous subtle blend of floral scents which doesn't feel overpowering around a new baby."
Combining Bergamot with Muguet Blossoms and lingering Musk, this feminine fragrance delivers a beautiful scent that will leave skin smelling sweet and fragrant.
Mama Necklace
Mama Chain
Editor's note: "No explanation needed for this sweet necklace. She'll wear it with pride for years to come for sure!"
Delicate initials hang from a delicate chain, and you can choose which letters hang - have it say Mama, Mummy, Mum or even the baby's name. Available in gold and silver.
Mama Mio Bloomin Lovely Set
Mama Mio New Mum Kit
Editor's note: "This lovely vegan set is perfect for new members to the mummy club, to prevent stretch marks and keep skin hydrated in the fourth trimester. Did you know it's possible to get stretch marks even after baby is born? Us neither! This kit has everything she needs."
No need to worry about stretch marks with this set - use the Tummy Rub Oil morning and night over bump and thighs and the gentle shower milk to help soothe skin whilst washing. Breastfeeding mamas will love the breastfeeding safe 100% natural nipple balm for protecting and soothing sore nipples before baby latches on.
Foreo LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Massage Tool
Foreo Cleansing Brush
Editor's note: "If she's not feeling ready to leave baby for a day at the spa, you can gift mum a spa-like experience at home with this facial cleansing gadget that tones and massages your skin - and it's loved by celebs including Chrissy Teigan and Kim Kardashian.
"It features super-soft silicone bristles and the microcurrent pins on the back lift and plump skin with app-guided routines."
Foreo cleansing brushes are the stuff of legends, and for new mums, they make her evening skincare routine even quicker - an essential!
Personalised First Mother's Day Mug
Personalised Mother's Day Mug
Editor's note: "Coffee is a new mum essential – though you might not always be able to drink it while it’s hot. At least this funny mug will make her smile!"
This ceramic mug and coaster set can be personalised with a sweet message to make it hers.
Extendable Bamboo Bath Tray
Bath Tray
Editor's note: "What could be a better first Mother’s Day gift than an hour or two to soak in the tub. This bamboo bath tray will make bath time more luxurious than ever."
Making room for her iPad or book, this gorgeous bath tray comes in mahogany, grey or pine (to match her decor), and includes a pair of bamboo exfoliating gloves, face towel and soap dish for the full spa-worthy experience.
Letters to My Baby: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever
Letters To My Baby Book
Editor's note: "This first mother's day gift is so lovely it almost makes us cry thinking about it! It's a love letter - well 12 to be exact - to your baby as a future grown-up. Each letter begins with a different prompt such as: "On the day you were born...", "My future wishes for you are..." and "Your first home was like this..." All you need to do is fill them in, date them and seal them with the included stickers and store them away for you future child. Though they'll grow up, they'll always be your baby!"
This book of 12 fold-and-mail letters has space for mothers to capture the memories of their babies' first years.
Merci Maman The Duchess Necklace
The Duchess Personalised Necklace
Editor's note: "Royal fans will recognise this cute necklace from when Princess Kate wore hers to celebrate the birth of Prince George. It can be personalised with baby’s name or birth date and makes a gorgeous gift for new mothers."
This beautiful personalisable necklace is just the thing for a new mum. Choose a boy or girl charm, which sits alongside an engravable disc and charm, hand-engraved in Paris. Choose from gold, silver or rose gold.
My 1st Years Personalised Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Set
Balloon Gift Set
Editor's note: "This adorable gift set can be personalised for mum to have a welcome surprise come Mothering Sunday!"
If flowers aren't cutting it, this balloon gift set is an adorable alternative. Includes a personalised balloon, personalised mug and personalised babygrow along with a Mother's Day card too.
Moët & Chandon Rosé Champagne Personalised Metal Gift Set
Personalised Champagne
Editor's note: "Toast to her first Mother's Day with this champagne from Moët & Chandon, with a personalisable keepsake metal tin. Cheers!"
Make a bottle of Moët & Chandon rosé champagne even more special with this metal gift tin, with space for a personal message or note too. (Personalisation is free!)
Seraphine Mama & Mini Nautical Cotton Jumpers
Seraphine Matching Jumpers
Editor's note: "Princess Eugenie and Princess Kate are both proven fans of maternity brand Seraphine – we just know they’d both love this matching mama-and-baby nautical jumper set. We sure do!"
Have her Mother's Day outfit sorted with this pair of nautical jumpers - one for mama, and one for baby. Knit from 100% pure cotton, they have an adorable heart motif for extra cuteness.