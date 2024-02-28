23 first Mother’s Day gifts 2024 for new mums celebrating for the first time

If you know someone celebrating Mothering Sunday for the very first time, it's going to be a special one for them as they mark their first Mother's Day as a mum - and of course, it's all the more reason to make it extra memorable. And we've got the best first Mother's Day gift ideas to spoil her with.

What should I get my wife for her first Mother's Day?

If you need ideas on what to buy a partner or a mum friend for her first Mother's Day (on Sunday 10 March), or perhaps if you're the first-time mum and looking for ideas, bookmark this article or send it to your husband/partner/boyfriend. Nothing like a subtle hint!

What are the best gifts for a first-time mother?

The possibilities of what to buy a first-time mum for Mother's Day are endless, from luxurious self-care to sentimental pieces and cute bits too. There are so many great present ideas that mum can keep as mementos forever, and gifts that have personal meaning, so read on for our pick of first Mother's Day presents that any new mum celebrating her first Mother’s Day would love.

How we chose the best first Mother's Day gift ideas