9 best flower delivery services for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and just because

Receiving a bunch of flowers through the post is like receiving a hug – there’s nothing better than a flower delivery. And yes, we love receiving flowers on those big calendar moments like Valentine’s or Mother’s Day, but for me it’s getting that ‘just because’ bunch that puts the biggest smile on my face. Online flower delivery in the UK is huge, with everything from a celebratory bouquet to dried flowers, letterbox flowers and even plants available to be sent.
But with so many flowers for delivery, how to choose the best flower delivery for you? It all depends on the occasion, your budget, and even the type of flowers you want to send. One of the best flowery deliveries in the UK with free delivery is Bloom & Wild, who are lauded for their luxury letterbox flowers. M&S Flower Delivery is a great choice for classic, reasonably priced blooms that are high quality too, and for premium roses, you can't beat Haute Florist or Amarante London and their infinity rose selection.
Looking for a super sustainable flower delivery service? Arena Flowers has been ranked #1 most ethical flower delivery company in the UK for quite a few years running. The best cheap flower delivery services include Bloompost for bouquets under £20, and Bunches and Moonpig Flowers for under £30.
How I chose the best flower delivery services
- Reviews: I’ve sent quite a few bouquets of flowers in my time (sorry mum for not being super original!) and I’ve tried and tested a lot of these flower delivery services, so I’ve included my personal opinion where possible. Otherwise, I’ve scoured online and trusted reviews to bring the ones that get rated the best.
- Flower choice: I love a flower delivery service that offers a wide choice of flowers, from classic to contemporary and everything in between, and I’ve included that in this edit.
- Sustainability: With companies doing the upmost to be as sustainable as possible, I’ve called out those that actually are, or have great ethical ratings.
- Budget: Big budget? There’s plenty of flowers for delivery that can cost upwards of £100, but for the mid-price and cheaper flowers, there’s actually more services available than you might realise. You’ll find both high and low prices in this edit.
- Delivery options: As well as next day delivery options, some of those listed in this edit include same day flower delivery services and I’ve included as many as I can that offer a range of delivery options. Always handy if you’re a last-minute gift sender…
Here's our pick of the best flower delivery services...
Roses, Iris & Stock Bright Bouquet
- Free nominated day delivery
- Order by 7pm for next day delivery Mon-Fri
- Free gift message
Editor's note: "M&S Flower Delivery offers great value for money. You can even add extras to your flower delivery, including chocolates, prosecco or Percy Pigs and there's over 50 bouquets to choose from.
"I've used the service before and always been impressed by the choice of flowers and the price is hard to beat."
The Scented Lily & Rose Showstopper
- Delivery costs £4.95
- Choose which day your flowers are delivered
- Order by 6pm Sunday-Friday for next day delivery
Editor's note: "I've had nothing but positive experiences using Waitrose Florist. Even when there was an issue, it was dealt with quickly and efficiently. The flowers are beautiful bouquets and plants, for something a little different, and there's an option to add extras like hand wash or reed diffusers for an additional cost."
The Pink Petals
- Next day delivery available, order by 9pm
- 7 days freshness guaranteed on all flowers
- Greeting card can be added at extra cost
Editor's note: "Moonpig doesn't just do personalised cards, but flowers and plants too - you can add a card for an extra fee to your flower delivery for that extra special touch.
"From cheap flowers to luxury arrangements, plus letterbox flowers and plants, you can even supersize your bouquet for £5."
The Whitney
- Free next-day delivery Monday - Saturday. Place your order before 10pm for tracked next-day delivery.
- Free greeting card can be added
Editor's note: "According to their website, since 2013 Bloom & Wild have become the UK’s most-loved online florist and the were also announced as the Flowers of the Year 2023.
"Sending fresh blooms in the post, the buds are packed by hand and some are delivered in letter-box sized packaging. Plants, hampers, and gifts available too, plus seasonal flowers, subscriptions and a handy guide on how to arrange your bouquet for us novices."
Spring Bliss
- £4 next day delivery charge
- Order by 9pm for next day delivery
Editor's note: "Arena Flowers is a wonderful option - in fact, it's ranked the UK’s most ethical florist for the past six years in a row, so perfect if you're looking for an eco-friendly option. Arena Flowers plant a tree for every order received, and use eco-friendly packaging, never relying on single-use plastics."
Infinity Roses
- Same day UK delivery available across London and surrounding areas (charges vary)
- Free next day delivery, order by 4pm
- Free specified day delivery
Editor's note: "Those amazing hat boxes of roses that you see all over Instagram can be yours, and the one place to go to for them? Amarante London. You can not only choose the colour of your roses (red or white), but the colour and finish of your hatbox too."
Pink Rose and Lily Bouquet
- Same day delivery available (charges vary)
- Next day and standard delivery costs vary
- Hand delivered
- Handcrafted by a florist local to you
Editor's note: "Interflora is one of the UK's best known flower delivery companies, and I've used them many times for sending flowers. They're pricier than say, M&S or Waitrose, but the bouquets are handcrafted by a florist local to the recipient and delivered by hand too, so feels a little more personal."
Letterbox Pink Bunny Tail Dried Flowers
- Delivery £3.49 for named day delivery
- Next day delivery available
Editor's notes: "Bunches offer UK next-day delivery with a 7-day freshness guarantee. Fresh bouquets are sent in bud for maximum vase life so you can admire your blooms for as long as possible, with letterbox flowers available, but it's the dried flower bouquets that got my attention - a really cool alternative to a standard bouquet."
Red Naomi Roses
- Delivery charges apply
- Next day delivery available
- Extras can be added to order at an extra cost, including vases
Editor's note: "Founded by celebrity florist Larry Walshe, Bloom is the one to order from if you're concerned about your flowers' sustainable credits; all of the products are 100% plastic-free and they promote zero flower waste. Plus, the blooms are gorgeous!"