9 best flower delivery services for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and just because

Receiving a bunch of flowers through the post is like receiving a hug – there’s nothing better than a flower delivery. And yes, we love receiving flowers on those big calendar moments like Valentine’s or Mother’s Day, but for me it’s getting that ‘just because’ bunch that puts the biggest smile on my face. Online flower delivery in the UK is huge, with everything from a celebratory bouquet to dried flowers, letterbox flowers and even plants available to be sent.

But with so many flowers for delivery, how to choose the best flower delivery for you? It all depends on the occasion, your budget, and even the type of flowers you want to send. One of the best flowery deliveries in the UK with free delivery is Bloom & Wild, who are lauded for their luxury letterbox flowers. M&S Flower Delivery is a great choice for classic, reasonably priced blooms that are high quality too, and for premium roses, you can't beat Haute Florist or Amarante London and their infinity rose selection.

Looking for a super sustainable flower delivery service? Arena Flowers has been ranked #1 most ethical flower delivery company in the UK for quite a few years running. The best cheap flower delivery services include Bloompost for bouquets under £20, and Bunches and Moonpig Flowers for under £30.

How I chose the best flower delivery services

Reviews : I’ve sent quite a few bouquets of flowers in my time (sorry mum for not being super original!) and I’ve tried and tested a lot of these flower delivery services, so I’ve included my personal opinion where possible. Otherwise, I’ve scoured online and trusted reviews to bring the ones that get rated the best.

Flower choice: I love a flower delivery service that offers a wide choice of flowers, from classic to contemporary and everything in between, and I've included that in this edit.

Sustainability: With companies doing the upmost to be as sustainable as possible, I've called out those that actually are, or have great ethical ratings.

Budget: Big budget? There's plenty of flowers for delivery that can cost upwards of £100, but for the mid-price and cheaper flowers, there's actually more services available than you might realise. You'll find both high and low prices in this edit.

Delivery options: As well as next day delivery options, some of those listed in this edit include same day flower delivery services and I've included as many as I can that offer a range of delivery options. Always handy if you're a last-minute gift sender…

Here's our pick of the best flower delivery services...