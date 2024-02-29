Skip to main contentSkip to footer
12 best Mother's Day hampers to treat your mum to this Mothering Sunday
From Mother's Day food hampers to beauty hampers, this is your guide to the best gift hampers for mum, to indulge her with on March 10

2 minutes ago
Carla Challis
Carla Challis
Mother's Day hampers have become a gift idea in their own right, as we've all come to realise that it's a gift hamper mum will adore come Mothering Sunday. Such is the popularity of a Mother's Day hamper that there's hundreds of Mother's Day hamper ideas to choose from. Yes, there's plenty of Mother's Day food hampers and chocolate hampers, but it's those quirkier, more indulgent gift hampers mum will be telling her friends - from Mother's Day cheese hampers to Mother's Day breakfast hampers, and Mother's Day beauty hampers too.

Best Mother's Day Hampers - at a glance

  1. The Mother's Day afternoon tea hamper: John Lewis Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper, £60
  2. The Mother's Day pamper hamper: The White Company Luxury Signature Gift Hamper, £150
  3. The Mother's Day cheese hamper: M&S Red Wine & Cheese Hamper, £40
  4. The Mother's Day food hamper: Harvey Nichols Food Market Selection Hamper, £125
  5. The Mother's Day breakfast hamper: Daylesford Organic Good Morning Hamper, £190

As a mum, I can tell you with the upmost authority that I'd be overjoyed to receive a Mother's Day hamper on 10 March (a chocolate one, if you're reading this partner!) There's a range of price points across the gift hampers for mum too, including the more affordable M&S Mother's Day hampers to luxurious hampers from Harvey Nichols, Fortnum & Mason and The White Company. Head to Amazon or Etsy and you'll find cheap Mother's Day hampers under £10, if your budget is on the lower side.

As long as your hamper gift idea for mum is thoughtful, it doesn't matter what you spend.

How I chose the best Mother's Day hampers

  • Availability: First and foremost, you've just over a week till Mother's Day (March 10, commit to memory!) so I've only included Mother's Day hampers which will arrive in time for Mothering Sunday.
  • Variety: Yep, a food hamper is great but don't overlook the more niche Mother's Day hampers I've included, from cheese to pink to self-care and breakfast.
  • Price: As mentioned, there's a Mother's Day gift hamper idea to suit your budget, whether it's big or small.

  • Hampers Mother's Day Hamper

    Hampers Mother's Day hamper

    Hampers Relax & Unwind Hamper

    What's included:

    • Lemon biscuits
    • Banks Lyon Botanical Purifying Face Mask
    • Scented Candle
    • Revive Me Tea Bags
    • The CCC Mini Mint Drizzle Bar

    Editor's note: "I love this affordable Mother's Day hamper for having a bit of sweet and a bit of self-care."

  • M&S Mother's Day Hamper

    M&S Mother's Day Hamper

    The M&S Collection Hamper

    What's included:

    • Bordeaux Merlot
    • Cornish Cruncher All Butter Biscuits
    • Collection Belgian Milk Chocolate Florentines
    • Collection Rye Sourdough Crackers  
    • Collection British Ale and Caramelised Onion Chutney
    • All Butter Scottish Shortbread Homebake Style Squares  

    Editor's note: "If she's an M&S fan (who isn't), go for this sophisticated hamper packed with the best of Marks & Spencer. If she's a Colin The Caterpillar fan, there's even a Colin hamper for her!"

  • Not On The High Street Mother's Day Hamper

    NOTHS Mother's day hamper

    Best Mum Ever Book Gift Set

    What's included:

    • Our Tiny Bees Bath Melt
    • Our Tiny Bees Hand Balm
    • Nathalie Bond Lip Balm
    • Devon All Soap
    • Best Mum Ever book
    • Mothering Sunday card by Caroline Gardner

    Editor's note: "From the lip balm to the hand cream, this cute set includes a few treats for mum plus a keepsake book, full of heartfelt quotes about being a mum."

  • Harvey Nichols Mother's Day Hamper

    Harvey Nichols Mother's Day Hamper

    Harvey Nichols To The Best Mum Hamper

    What's included:

    • Whispering Angel Rose 750ml
    • Harvey Nichols Almond, Pistachio and Rose Petal Honey 375g 
    • Harvey Nichols Green Pitted Olives 230g
    • Harvey Nichols Kalamata Pitted Olives 230g
    • Torres Black Truffle Crisps 125g
    • Harvey Nichols 69% Dark Chocolate with Strawberries and Balsamic Vinegar 90g
    • Harvey Nichols Most Chocolatey Salted Caramel Biscuits Tin 300g 

    Harvey Nichols's luxurious hamper is filled with sweet treats, savoury snacks, swanky condiments and that delicious Whispering Angel rose that was made for toasting with on Mothering Sunday.

  • John Lewis Mother's Day Hampers

    john lewis afternoon tea hamper

    John Lewis Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper

    What's included:

    • Macarons de Pauline Fraise - Pistache - Citron x 6 
    • Clarence & Bean Gourmet Coconut Ice 
    • Candy Kittens Eton Mess Sweets 
    • Maxwell & Franks Square Chocolate Cake with Gold Star and Gold Glitter 
    • New English Teas Afternoon Tea 10 Tea Bags 
    • Thursday Cottage Handmade Strawberry Jam 
    • SHOE Truly Handmade Shortbread with Rich Dark Chocolate 
    • Cartwright & Butler Raspberry Lemonade 
    • Cartwright & Butler Elderflower Presse 

    Editor's note: "This is the one for a sweet toothed mum, as it's filled with scrummy treats from some of John Lewis' most popular brands, including coconut ice, Eton Mess sweets and a few fruity beverages to wash it all down with."

  • Fortnum & Mason Mother's Day Hamper

    Fortnum & Mason mother's day hamper

    The Take Me To Fortnum's Hamper

    What's included:

    • Piccadilly Lemon Curd Biscuits
    • Lemon Curd
    • Fortnum's Emma Bridgewater Beehive Design Half-Pint Mug
    • Fortnum's Breakfast Blend, 25 Tea Bags

    Editor's note: "If a day out in London is off the cards, bring London to your mum with this taste of Fortnum's hamper, packed with Fortnum's zesty bestsellers, with a beautiful Emma Bridgewater mug for her to enjoy throughout the year."

  • Prestige Hampers Mother's Day Hamper

    Prestige Hampers mother's day hamper

    Country Cheese Hamper

    What's included:

    • Cave Aged Cheddar 200g
    • Dorset Smoked Red 190g
    • Truffle English Cheddar 190g
    • Mrs Darlington Spicy Tomato & Sticky Onion Chutney 113g
    • Mrs Darlington Sweet Apple Chutney 120g
    • Orknay Oatcakes 100g

    Editor's note: "If cheese is your mum's favoured treat, head to Prestige Hampers for their cheese hamper, literally packed to the rafters with, well, cheese! Comes in a reusable basket too, which every mum will always find a use for."

  • Bunches Mother's Day Hamper

    Bunches Luxury Rose Prosecco Gift Box

    Bunches Luxury Rose Prosecco Gift Box

    What's included:

    • Bottega Poeti Rosé Prosecco DOC 75cl
    • Ask Mummy & Daddy Victoria Sponge Sweets 
    • Miss American Pie Mississippi Mud Pie Cookies 
    • Bon Bons Gourmet Biscuits Viennese Biscuits 
    • Joe & Seph's Prosecco Popcorn Pyramid 
    • Bon Bons Strawberry Bonbons 
    • Thornton & France White Chocolate Bar Strawberry Swirl
    • Van Roy Pink Gin Creams
    • Monty Bojangles Ruby Fruit Sunday Truffles 

    Editor's note: "From the pink rose to the pink truffles, this hamper is giving Barbie vibes and then some!"

  • Amazon Mother's Day Hamper

    Amazon Mother's Day Hamper

    Cartwright & Butler The Brew & Biscuit Hamper

    What's included:

    • Triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits
    • Cranberry Crumbles
    • Flaked Almond Shortbread Rounds
    • Demerara Shortbread Rounds
    • Finest English Breakfast Tea
    • Café York Fine Blend Coffee

    Editor's note: "This hamper is a classic, with plenty of tea, coffee and biscuits for your mum to enjoy - she won't want to share, believe me."

  • Cutter & Squidge Mother's Day Hamper

    Cutter and Squidge Hamper

    Cutter & Squidge Mother's Day English Garden Afternoon Tea

    What's included:

    • 2 x Indulgent Brownie Squares
    • 2 x Mini Lemon Drizzle Cakes
    • 4 x Homemade Buttery Scones
    • 2 x Pots of Clotted Cream
    • 1 x Pot of Strawberry Jam
    • 2 x Tomato, Cheese and Herb Twists
    • 2 x Cutter & Squidge English Breakfast Teabags

    Editor's note: "Cutter & Squidge are known for their deliciously indulgent cakes and sweet treats, so this hamper of goodies is ideal for your mum to savour, as it showcases some of the brand's best-loved products.

    "There's also the option to add a bottle of prosecco, gin or fruity soft drink, and you can add a personal message at checkout for free."

  • Cadbury Gifts Direct Mother's Day Hamper

    Cadbury Mother's Day hamper

    Cadbury Love Mum Chocolate Gift Hamper

    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 180g with 'Love You Mum' sleeve
    • Cadbury Eclairs Chocolate Carton 350g
    • Cadbury Roses Chocolate Box 275g
    • Cadbury Curly Wurly Swirlies Bag 110g
    • Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Giant Buttons Bag 119g
    • Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Bar 100g

    Editor's note: "If in doubt, Cadbury's never disappoints! Full of well known Cadbury's chocolate, it has the added bonus of a bar of choc with a 'love you mum' sleeve."

  • The White Company Mother's Day Hamper

    The White Company Mother's day hamper

    The White Company Wellness Hamper

    What's included:

    • Electronic Diffuser
    • Spa Fragrance Oil Set 3 x 15ml
    • Calm Shower Foam 200ml
    • Calm Magnesium Body Lotion 250ml
    • Sleep Hydrating Face & Body Mist 250ml
    • Sleep Candle 140g (approximately 33 hours' burn time)

    Editor's note: "The White Company's indulgent hamper is just the thing for a stressed, tired mum. Containing everything she needs to relax, from an electronic diffuser to a gorgeously scented candle."

