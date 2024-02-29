12 best Mother's Day hampers to treat your mum to this Mothering Sunday

Mother's Day hampers have become a gift idea in their own right, as we've all come to realise that it's a gift hamper mum will adore come Mothering Sunday. Such is the popularity of a Mother's Day hamper that there's hundreds of Mother's Day hamper ideas to choose from. Yes, there's plenty of Mother's Day food hampers and chocolate hampers, but it's those quirkier, more indulgent gift hampers mum will be telling her friends - from Mother's Day cheese hampers to Mother's Day breakfast hampers, and Mother's Day beauty hampers too.
As a mum, I can tell you with the upmost authority that I'd be overjoyed to receive a Mother's Day hamper on 10 March (a chocolate one, if you're reading this partner!) There's a range of price points across the gift hampers for mum too, including the more affordable M&S Mother's Day hampers to luxurious hampers from Harvey Nichols, Fortnum & Mason and The White Company. Head to Amazon or Etsy and you'll find cheap Mother's Day hampers under £10, if your budget is on the lower side.
As long as your hamper gift idea for mum is thoughtful, it doesn't matter what you spend.
How I chose the best Mother's Day hampers
- Availability: First and foremost, you've just over a week till Mother's Day (March 10, commit to memory!) so I've only included Mother's Day hampers which will arrive in time for Mothering Sunday.
- Variety: Yep, a food hamper is great but don't overlook the more niche Mother's Day hampers I've included, from cheese to pink to self-care and breakfast.
- Price: As mentioned, there's a Mother's Day gift hamper idea to suit your budget, whether it's big or small.
Hampers Relax & Unwind Hamper
What's included:
- Lemon biscuits
- Banks Lyon Botanical Purifying Face Mask
- Scented Candle
- Revive Me Tea Bags
- The CCC Mini Mint Drizzle Bar
Editor's note: "I love this affordable Mother's Day hamper for having a bit of sweet and a bit of self-care."
The M&S Collection Hamper
What's included:
- Bordeaux Merlot
- Cornish Cruncher All Butter Biscuits
- Collection Belgian Milk Chocolate Florentines
- Collection Rye Sourdough Crackers
- Collection British Ale and Caramelised Onion Chutney
- All Butter Scottish Shortbread Homebake Style Squares
Editor's note: "If she's an M&S fan (who isn't), go for this sophisticated hamper packed with the best of Marks & Spencer. If she's a Colin The Caterpillar fan, there's even a Colin hamper for her!"
Best Mum Ever Book Gift Set
What's included:
- Our Tiny Bees Bath Melt
- Our Tiny Bees Hand Balm
- Nathalie Bond Lip Balm
- Devon All Soap
- Best Mum Ever book
- Mothering Sunday card by Caroline Gardner
Editor's note: "From the lip balm to the hand cream, this cute set includes a few treats for mum plus a keepsake book, full of heartfelt quotes about being a mum."
Harvey Nichols To The Best Mum Hamper
What's included:
- Whispering Angel Rose 750ml
- Harvey Nichols Almond, Pistachio and Rose Petal Honey 375g
- Harvey Nichols Green Pitted Olives 230g
- Harvey Nichols Kalamata Pitted Olives 230g
- Torres Black Truffle Crisps 125g
- Harvey Nichols 69% Dark Chocolate with Strawberries and Balsamic Vinegar 90g
- Harvey Nichols Most Chocolatey Salted Caramel Biscuits Tin 300g
Harvey Nichols's luxurious hamper is filled with sweet treats, savoury snacks, swanky condiments and that delicious Whispering Angel rose that was made for toasting with on Mothering Sunday.
John Lewis Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper
What's included:
- Macarons de Pauline Fraise - Pistache - Citron x 6
- Clarence & Bean Gourmet Coconut Ice
- Candy Kittens Eton Mess Sweets
- Maxwell & Franks Square Chocolate Cake with Gold Star and Gold Glitter
- New English Teas Afternoon Tea 10 Tea Bags
- Thursday Cottage Handmade Strawberry Jam
- SHOE Truly Handmade Shortbread with Rich Dark Chocolate
- Cartwright & Butler Raspberry Lemonade
- Cartwright & Butler Elderflower Presse
Editor's note: "This is the one for a sweet toothed mum, as it's filled with scrummy treats from some of John Lewis' most popular brands, including coconut ice, Eton Mess sweets and a few fruity beverages to wash it all down with."
The Take Me To Fortnum's Hamper
What's included:
- Piccadilly Lemon Curd Biscuits
- Lemon Curd
- Fortnum's Emma Bridgewater Beehive Design Half-Pint Mug
- Fortnum's Breakfast Blend, 25 Tea Bags
Editor's note: "If a day out in London is off the cards, bring London to your mum with this taste of Fortnum's hamper, packed with Fortnum's zesty bestsellers, with a beautiful Emma Bridgewater mug for her to enjoy throughout the year."
Country Cheese Hamper
What's included:
- Cave Aged Cheddar 200g
- Dorset Smoked Red 190g
- Truffle English Cheddar 190g
- Mrs Darlington Spicy Tomato & Sticky Onion Chutney 113g
- Mrs Darlington Sweet Apple Chutney 120g
- Orknay Oatcakes 100g
Editor's note: "If cheese is your mum's favoured treat, head to Prestige Hampers for their cheese hamper, literally packed to the rafters with, well, cheese! Comes in a reusable basket too, which every mum will always find a use for."
Bunches Luxury Rose Prosecco Gift Box
What's included:
- Bottega Poeti Rosé Prosecco DOC 75cl
- Ask Mummy & Daddy Victoria Sponge Sweets
- Miss American Pie Mississippi Mud Pie Cookies
- Bon Bons Gourmet Biscuits Viennese Biscuits
- Joe & Seph's Prosecco Popcorn Pyramid
- Bon Bons Strawberry Bonbons
- Thornton & France White Chocolate Bar Strawberry Swirl
- Van Roy Pink Gin Creams
- Monty Bojangles Ruby Fruit Sunday Truffles
Editor's note: "From the pink rose to the pink truffles, this hamper is giving Barbie vibes and then some!"
Cartwright & Butler The Brew & Biscuit Hamper
What's included:
- Triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits
- Cranberry Crumbles
- Flaked Almond Shortbread Rounds
- Demerara Shortbread Rounds
- Finest English Breakfast Tea
- Café York Fine Blend Coffee
Editor's note: "This hamper is a classic, with plenty of tea, coffee and biscuits for your mum to enjoy - she won't want to share, believe me."
Cutter & Squidge Mother's Day English Garden Afternoon Tea
What's included:
- 2 x Indulgent Brownie Squares
- 2 x Mini Lemon Drizzle Cakes
- 4 x Homemade Buttery Scones
- 2 x Pots of Clotted Cream
- 1 x Pot of Strawberry Jam
- 2 x Tomato, Cheese and Herb Twists
- 2 x Cutter & Squidge English Breakfast Teabags
Editor's note: "Cutter & Squidge are known for their deliciously indulgent cakes and sweet treats, so this hamper of goodies is ideal for your mum to savour, as it showcases some of the brand's best-loved products.
"There's also the option to add a bottle of prosecco, gin or fruity soft drink, and you can add a personal message at checkout for free."
Cadbury Love Mum Chocolate Gift Hamper
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 180g with 'Love You Mum' sleeve
- Cadbury Eclairs Chocolate Carton 350g
- Cadbury Roses Chocolate Box 275g
- Cadbury Curly Wurly Swirlies Bag 110g
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Giant Buttons Bag 119g
- Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Bar 100g
Editor's note: "If in doubt, Cadbury's never disappoints! Full of well known Cadbury's chocolate, it has the added bonus of a bar of choc with a 'love you mum' sleeve."
The White Company Wellness Hamper
What's included:
- Electronic Diffuser
- Spa Fragrance Oil Set 3 x 15ml
- Calm Shower Foam 200ml
- Calm Magnesium Body Lotion 250ml
- Sleep Hydrating Face & Body Mist 250ml
- Sleep Candle 140g (approximately 33 hours' burn time)
Editor's note: "The White Company's indulgent hamper is just the thing for a stressed, tired mum. Containing everything she needs to relax, from an electronic diffuser to a gorgeously scented candle."