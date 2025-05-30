Looking for thicker hair? Skip the doctor's office visit with these at-home treatments

Hair loss is an incredibly personal challenge that so many people go through - and as a woman who is experiencing thinning hair for the first time in my life, I can confirm it can really undermine your confidence.

There are so many hair loss solutions on the market today so it’s hard to choose which one is best for you. If you’re looking for a personalized hair regrowth treatment backed by clinically-proven prescription ingredients - and developed with the expertise of dermatologists - you’ll want to keep reading. Just imagine having fuller, thicker hair by the end of summer!

Hims & Hers offers access to a range of effective hair loss treatment options, no matter your hair type, hair concern or gender - you'll find solutions tailored for women at Forhers.com and there's also Hims.com for men.

Forget about complicated or overly expensive hair loss programs - these are once-a-day solutions that fit into your routine, and there's no insurance or doctor’s visit required. Plus, if prescribed, the program is 100% online, including access to 24/7 support and treatment check-ins, with an attentive Care Team.

This means you'll have unlimited access to follow-ups, including any necessary treatment adjustments, and of course, a licensed provider available to answer questions you might have about your personalized program.

The best part to me, other than its proven ingredients - is that it's budget-friendly: you can start your journey to fuller-looking hair for less than $2 a day (and even less, under $1, for Hims)**. Basically, a fraction of the price of a daily coffee from your local café.

Over 90% of customers' hair loss improved or stabilized with treatment*

The hair type quiz

If you're a woman who is suffering from hair loss, the first step toward fuller-looking hair is taking the Hers hair type quiz. The quiz takes just minutes and, if you decide you'd like to start a program, leads to an intake form where a licensed medical professional will help you find the best personalized treatment to fit your needs, if appropriate. (There's also a version of the quiz for him.)

The quiz is in-depth but doesn't take long, and all you’ll need to do is answer questions about the hair goals you want to achieve, your hair care routines and your hair needs and hair loss symptoms. From there, you’ll fill out an intake form and a licensed provider will review and recommend a personalized treatment, if appropriate.

You might feel like you’re seeing your hair changing right before your eyes every time you look in the mirror. Or, you might be noticing more shedding than usual. I personally never had hair loss on my radar until perimenopause, when I was a little shocked to notice my scalp peeking through a bit more of my hairline especially at my temples.

'Now having thicker and healthier hair has boosted my confidence in ways I didn't expect. It's not just about looks - it's about feeling more like myself again' - Amritha, Real Hers Customer**** Amritha R. - Verified review, Forhers.com

All of these factors are taken into consideration during your assessment.

Personalized treatment options

Your analysis will guide you to examples of the treatment options available for a tailor-made routine and products, whether serums, chewables or pill supplements, including the Hair Blends formulas, which combine dermatologist-recommended prescription ingredients with high-grade hair vitamins and supplements. For example:

Hair Vitamins + Minoxidil: Dermatologist-formulated blend of hair vitamins to support healthy hair, combined with minoxidil, an ingredient shown to regrow hair in 3-6 months



Dermatologist-formulated blend of hair vitamins to support healthy hair, combined with minoxidil, an ingredient shown to regrow hair in 3-6 months Biotin + Minoxidil Chew: A daily 2-in-1 treatment that combines clinically-proven minoxidil with biotin into one tasty citrus-flavored chewable

A daily 2-in-1 treatment that combines clinically-proven minoxidil with biotin into one tasty citrus-flavored chewable Hair Blends Postmeno Serum: For post-menopausal women, formulated with Finasteride and Minoxidil

For post-menopausal women, formulated with Finasteride and Minoxidil Hair Blends Serum: Formulated for healthy hair with biotin, ketoconazole, and vitamin B5

Formulated for healthy hair with biotin, ketoconazole, and vitamin B5 Oral Minoxidil: A no-fuss once-a-day pill helps to kickstart hair regrowth by increasing blood flow to hair follicles

The main Rx ingredient in all treatments through Hers is Minoxidil, which is clinically proven to stop hair loss and regrow hair in just three to six months***. Topical minoxidil is an ingredient that has regrown hair for 30 years, and oral minoxidil has also been shown to improve hair loss.

Once you've submitted your assessment, a licensed medical provider will determine if a particular treatment is right for you.

Taking the hair type quiz

As someone who is in perimenopause, I headed over to Forhers.com to take a look at what the pre-intake, hair quiz consists of - I can tell you it’s very in-depth and informative too, giving context for the questions.

I was asked what symptoms you’re experiencing, and what goals I have in pursuing treatment: for example reducing shedding, regrowing lost hair, improving thickness and fullness or supporting overall hair health.

It actually helped me understand for myself what my concerns actually are - before recommending a personalized treatment to address my concerns and needs. Such a simple way to start the path to a fuller looking head of hair in just months.

Discover personalized hair regrowth treatment options formulated with dermatologist trusted, clinically proven ingredients at Forhers.com, and for men, Hims.com

Disclaimer: Hair Blends are compounded treatments and have not been approved by the FDA. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs. Prescription products require an online consultation with a healthcare provider who will determine if a prescription is appropriate. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information.

*Based on self-reported data as of August 2024 of approximately 2,846 Hers customers after one year of treatment.

**Paid upfront in full. Actual price to customer will depend on product and subscription plan purchased

***Individual results may vary. Based on separate individual studies of topical and oral minoxidil at various doses.

****Paid testimonial. Before and after images shared by customer. Customer’s results have not been independently verified. Individual results may vary.