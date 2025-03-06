Denise Richards, 54, protects her blond hair with $8 color-protecting crystals - and her daughter Lola uses them too

Whatever elixir or wizardry 54-year-old Denise Richards is doing, I want in. The former Real Housewives housewife looks unbelievable, and if you caught her on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live this week with her daughters Sami and Lola, I bet you agree.

It's not just her skin that's radiant, but her hair too. The mom-of-three's bronde (a blond and brunette blend) hair is super glossy and in amazing condition, never brassy or bleach-ravaged. And we've discovered that Denise, who's new reality show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things premieres later this month, loves a drugstore beauty product as much as we do. I knew I loved you on RHOBH, Denise!

© Instagram Denise's new reality show premiers later this month

In an interview with Into The Gloss, Denise revealed it's an $8 hair remedy that she swears by for protecting her hair from that Beverly Hills lifestyle, both the UV rays and chlorine. She loves Malibu Crystal Gels, $8 / £6.77 so much, even her daughter Lola Sheen, 19, uses them.

"Hair is something I'm awful at. That's why it's always in a messy bun, or I'll put it in braids," the actress revealed. "I do have one big hair tip, though. It’s called Malibu, and it’s a packet of crystals that you mix with water to protect hair from color-changing minerals in our water and chlorine pools. You have to be careful because they can be a bit drying, but they’re so good.

"I give them to my daughter Lola who has very blonde hair that can take on a green shade, and I use them too every once in a while to brighten my hair. Pools, copper piping and all the different minerals in our water can make hair look a little dingy, especially if you’re a blonde like me with highlights."

According to the product description, the Malibu Crystal Gel Wellness Hair Remedy is designed to protect, nourish, and enhance hair health. The vegan formula helps to remove impurities, hydrate the hair and is gentle enough for all types. It's meant to help prolong the life of your color, as well as prep the hair before a big color service.

© Instagram/Sami Sheen Denise with daughter Lola, 19

The process of using them is a little more intense. The instructions tell users to pour crystals into a mixing jar or applicator bottle with 2 ounces of warm water, shake, and apply to hair once shampooed. It's suggested you then section hair and work the gel into the hair before leaving for up to 45 minutes, under a processing cap, before rinsing off.

As the product is quite new, there's no reviews of it so you'll just have to take Denise - and Lola's - word for how well they work.

© Getty Denise Richards and husband Aaron

We can't wait to watch Denise's new show, featuring her daughters Lola and Sami Sheen - who's dad is Denise's ex-Charlie Sheen - and her youngest daughter Eloise Richards. Denise's husband Aaron Phypers will also star, and Denise even let slip that ex-husband Charlie will make a cameo or two.

