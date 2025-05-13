Is this Amal Clooney's $9 anti-ageing hair trick?

Amal Clooney's hair is some of the glossiest in Hollywood, and George Clooney's wife isn't afraid to embrace the volume and go for a rich girl, bouncy blow-dry.

And it's not just the shine on Amal's hair. It's the thickness too. At 47-years-old, her luscious locks are ones I covet and whether she's beside husband George at a red carpet event or doing her day job as a human rights lawyer, you best be sure she is going to work that hair of hers. It looks expensive. And I want it.

© Instagram I'm obsessed with Amal's rich girl blow-dry

As someone in their 40s, I needed to know more as to how Amal's hair is so thick and full - not saying I'll get a full on Amal 'do, but there must be a product that can help my hair look so youthful.

And Amal came through like the girl's girl she is with not a high end hair product or super luxe bathroom essential, but a humble hair repair serum you can pick up on Amazon for under $9. Praise be!

According to reports, Amal's hair stylist Dimitri used the Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Serum for a swanky event in Venice last year, where he created an "Italian Sophia Loren blow-out." The product, priced at $8.97, helps to strengthen hair and smooths it, while repairing it at the same time too. Ingredients like citric acid in the sulfate-formula act as an anti-aging agent for the hair, great for weak or damaged hair and penetrates seven layers deep.

Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Strength Repair Serum © Garnier Fructis $8.97 at Amazon

It should be used as the final step in your haircare routine, post shampoo and condition and applied to dry, clean hair. We love a multi-functional product that not only helps our hair on the outside, but on the inside too. And with all of the red carpet events Amal attends, her hair must be put through its paces with heat treatments and styling products so this could be a nifty serum to keep in your haircare repertoire, especially during the holiday season when we tend to over-process our hair a little more.

© WireImage George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival in 2021

There's also a shampoo, conditioner and pre-shampoo treatment in the same range. When used in conjunction with each other, users are said to have experienced four times less breakage. Sounds too good to be true but at the drugstore prices, it could be worth a shot if you suffer from fine, weak or thinning hair.

Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Serum - what shoppers think

I've used plenty of strengthening and thickening products but never this, so I've turned to the Amazon reviews to see if it lives up to the hype.

Fuller, thicker and shinier hair are just some of the benefits users of this product reported. Most used it as part of the Garnier Fructis four-step program, with "amazing" results being reported as "immediate."

I think if you're someone who needs a hair lift, be it thicker or stronger, this is worth a shot; it's not too expensive that it'll break the bank and just might help to thicken your hair. I'd definitely recommend trying the whole routine, as it seems they work in tandem and each product helps the other to work harder and better.