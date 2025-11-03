Amelia Windsor's eco-friendly gift guide

The festive season is undoubtedly the most sparkly, joy-filled few weeks of the year – but sadly, it's also the most wasteful with an estimated £42m worth of unwanted presents thrown away each year. To stop more gifts being sent to landfill this Christmas, why not opt for a special experience rather than a physical item, or shop from a brand that puts the planet first? Here's my edit of eco-friendly gifts I'd love to find in my stocking on 25 December.

Herd Brampton Crew Neck Jumper in Jam, £295

© James Halsall-Fox

What could be more joyful than a cosy red woollen jumper to see your loved one through Christmas Day and the years to come? Made from natural plant dyes, this bright red sweater will brighten any dreary day. The wool is sourced from Bluefaced Leicester sheep in the north of England, made into yarns and knitted a short distance from the fields where they graze. Herdwear.co

Choose Love Gift, from £15

Choose Love is a charity raising funds for refugees around the world. Every Christmas the charity provides the option of buying vital supplies for refugees, in the form of medical aid, warm clothes or hot food. This is a beautiful gift with heart, to give knowing that the generosity of Christmas can be spread far and wide. Choose Love presents can be bought online or at its Soho shop, which opens in early December. Choose.love

Allday Santoku Knife, from £140

For the culinary masters in your life, the handles of Allday knives are made from plastic waste. This is then washed, shredded and melted, meaning each handle is unique, and you can choose from a variety of fun colours. With each purchase, a donation is made to environmental projects and charities close to the company’s heart. Alldaygoods.co.uk

Everyman Gift Card, from £20

An experience over a physical gift is an easy way to tick the “eco” box when buying presents, and any cinephiles in your life will love luxuriating on the sofas at Everyman cinemas across the country with this gift card. Far from stale popcorn, Everyman invites you to feast on Padrón peppers and sip on cocktails while you’re transported into another world for a couple of hours. Everymancinema.com

Olverum Bath Oil, from £29.50

Founded in 1931, Olverum knows a thing or two about crafting wellbeing products to soothe the soul and restore a sense of calm – no matter how busy your festive season. This decadent bath oil is packed with essential oils including rosemary, lavender and geranium to relax the mind and ease tension in the body as you soak in the tub on a cold wintry evening. Uk.olverum.com

Heavenly London The Gold Big Love Drops, £165

© Packshot Factory Ltd

These gorgeous love heart hoops are made with recycled sterling silver and plated twice with responsibly sourced 18k gold. The hearts are detachable, creating two looks in one from this B Corp brand. It was founded by a mother and daughter duo in 1993 with the aim of creating jewellery that spans the generations. heavenlylondon.com

TBCo recycled wool blanket, from £52

What a joy it is to curl up under a blanket with a cup of tea during the winter. Edinburgh-based, B Corp-certified TBCo's blankets are made from 70% recycled wool and 30% mixed recycled fibres, saved from landfill. The Lilac Modern Tartan blanket, complete with fringed edges, is at the top of my wish list. I'm picturing it wrapped around me on the sofa or thrown on top of my duvet for extra warmth at bedtime. tbco.com

Skär Organics Organic Citron+ Candle, £40

Skär is a family-run business whose products are handmade in West Yorkshire using carefully sourced and certified organic ingredients. This candle releases comforting lemongrass, plus earthy spices such as cedarwood, to energise, refresh and bring warmth to a space in the depths of winter. The beeswax comes from bees with access to pollen and nectar sources from organic vegetation – good news for the bees, as well as for you and your loved ones. skarorganics.com

The National Art Pass, from £50

Support the arts in the UK with a National Art Pass that gives the lucky recipient 50% off entry to many major exhibitions as well as free entry to cultural destinations such as the Museum of Cambridge and the National Football Museum in Manchester. There are plenty of exciting exhibitions to enjoy next year, including Garden Futures: Designing with Nature at the V&A Dundee from May, or The 90s exhibition curated by Edward Enninful at the Tate Britain in London opening in October 2026. artfund.org