Superdrug's gift shop is the ultimate Christmas shopping hack, with up to 70% off - here's what's on our wish list

The Christmas countdown is officially on! If your festive shopping list is looking a little too long, you're probably on the hunt for those perfect little gifts. You know the ones, something special for him, a little treat for a teen or simply affordable Christmas gifts that won't break the bank.
Forget the stress, because your high-street hero Superdrug has you covered, whatever your budget or recipient. They've got the low-cost, high-impact beauty buys that look way more expensive than they actually are. Plus, they always have brilliant Christmas gift deals running to save you - and your bank balance.
- Hair hero: Mermade My Wave Kit, £34.49 - save 50%
- Make-up marvel: Studio London Ultimate Brush Collection, £12.50 - save 50%
- Everyday essential: Oral B Pro 1 Pink Toothbrush, £29.99 - save 57%
- Glow-giver: STYLPRO LED Face Mask, £79.99 - save 20%
- Fragrance for him: BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette, £43 - save 50%
Whoever you're buying for, head straight for Superdrug’s incredible half-price brand deals. It includes:
- Electronics deals: Seriously, this is where you save big. Superdrug regularly slashes the price of top-tier electrical gifts by 50% for Christmas, including electric toothbrushes, hair tools and men's grooming tools. It's a gift everyone wants but no one wants to buy for themselves!
- Designer perfume discounts: Always check the fragrance counter. Brands like Paco Rabanne, Boss, and Jimmy Choo often have fantastic gift sets that are half the price they are everywhere else.
- Gift sets for less: The gift sets from big name brands like The Sanctuary and Revolution are brilliant value. Often they're worth far more than their price tag, and many are reduced in the Superdrug sale.
How we chose the best gifts at Superdrug
- Price: This gifting edit reflects as many price points as possible, keeping in mind the need for affordable presents.
- Variety: We wanted this edit to have something for everyone, from makeup gifting to skincare.
- Team choices: The writer of this article asked her HELLO! colleagues for the Superdrug gifts they'd put on their wish list.
Gift ideas from Superdrug for Christmas:
Editor Verdict: What are the best Superdrug gifts?
I'm always blown away by the sheer volume of brands and products at Superdrug, and I always find their offers to be some of the best. Superdrug excels at offering some of the big ticket Christmas items, like electric toothbrushes and hair tools for less, with big savings on things like the Oral B Toothbrush and Mermade Waver.
It's also worth nothing that the gifts would cover the whole family, including for him, for her, for kids, for teens, for grandparents, for Secret Santa - the high street store really has something for everyone.
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Superdrug. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.