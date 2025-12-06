Superdrug's gift shop is the ultimate Christmas shopping hack, with up to 70% off - here's what's on our wish list

The Christmas countdown is officially on! If your festive shopping list is looking a little too long, you're probably on the hunt for those perfect little gifts. You know the ones, something special for him, a little treat for a teen or simply affordable Christmas gifts that won't break the bank.

Forget the stress, because your high-street hero Superdrug has you covered, whatever your budget or recipient. They've got the low-cost, high-impact beauty buys that look way more expensive than they actually are. Plus, they always have brilliant Christmas gift deals running to save you - and your bank balance.

Whoever you're buying for, head straight for Superdrug’s incredible half-price brand deals. It includes:

Electronics deals: Seriously, this is where you save big. Superdrug regularly slashes the price of top-tier electrical gifts by 50% for Christmas, including electric toothbrushes, hair tools and men's grooming tools. It's a gift everyone wants but no one wants to buy for themselves!

Designer perfume discounts: Always check the fragrance counter. Brands like Paco Rabanne, Boss, and Jimmy Choo often have fantastic gift sets that are half the price they are everywhere else.

: Always check the fragrance counter. Brands like Paco Rabanne, Boss, and Jimmy Choo often have fantastic gift sets that are half the price they are everywhere else. Gift sets for less: The gift sets from big name brands like The Sanctuary and Revolution are brilliant value. Often they're worth far more than their price tag, and many are reduced in the Superdrug sale.

How we chose the best gifts at Superdrug

Price: This gifting edit reflects as many price points as possible, keeping in mind the need for affordable presents.

Variety: We wanted this edit to have something for everyone, from makeup gifting to skincare.

We wanted this edit to have something for everyone, from makeup gifting to skincare. Team choices: The writer of this article asked her HELLO! colleagues for the Superdrug gifts they'd put on their wish list.

Gift ideas from Superdrug for Christmas:

1/ 7 Mermade - My Wave Kit © Superdrug £34.99 (SAVE 50%) AT SUPERDRUG Editor's Note: 'With its lightweight, baby pink design and advanced heat technology that styles hair in just two seconds, this is such a great gift. "It's super affordable and the kit even includes a satin pillowcase as well as four grip clips." Hollie Brotherton, Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor

2/ 7 Oral-B Pro 1 Pink Electric Toothbrush + Travel Case © Superdrug £29.99 (SAVE 57%) AT SUPERDRUG Editor's Note: "This would make the ultimate stocking filler for those who need a new electric toothbrush - and it comes dentist approved. "Its professionally inspired technology oscillates, rotates, and pulsates, targeting and removing significantly more plaque than a manual brush for that truly 'dentist-clean' feeling every day. "What's more, the sensitive pressure sensor protects gums, while the subtle timing function guides you to a perfect two-minute clean. This set transforms the chore of brushing into a mini self-care moment - perfectly packaged for gifting." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

3/ 7 Studio London Ultimate Brush Collection © Superdrug £15 (SAVE 50%) AT SUPERDRUG Editor's Note: "The Studio London Ultimate Brush Collection is just what I need to create no fuss makeup looks, whether for daytime or party season. "The pretty rose gold 8-piece kit has every tool I could hope for to look flawless, from foundation to brows (and I really need that pigment packer eye brush for my New Year's Eve party glam!). Brilliant and affordable - the perfect gift." Karen Silas, Senior Lifestyle Editor

4/ 7 Rabanne 1 Million Eau De Toilette 50ml © Superdrug £56 (SAVE 15%) AT SUPERDRUG Editor's Note: "Rabanne 1 Million is at the top of my Christmas list, and I think it is the perfect choice if you want to buy a fragrance for someone but are not entirely sure what they like! I love that it's this wonderfully warm, crowd-pleasing amber scent with a little sweetness and a leathery edgy for when it dries down night-time. Best of all, it's a safe blind buy!"

Josh Osman, Junior Lifestyle Writer

5/ 7 STYLPRO LED Face Mask © Superdrug £79.99 (SAVE 20%) AT SUPERDRUG Editor's Note: "An LED face mask is the gift that keeps on giving, and this is top of mine - and probably many people's - Christmas list. It uses blue and red LEDs to emit specific wavelengths of light onto the skin to promote skin health - and give it a glow. The before and after pictures make me want one, stat." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor

6/ 7 Revolution Berry Bright Vegan Set © Superdrug £30 (SAVE 50%) AT SUPERDRUG Editor's Note: "I love Superdrug's Revolution makeup range and this cracking set has everything you could ever need to create a multitude of party looks as well as having plenty of options for subtle everyday wear. "My daughter would love to open this on December 25 and I'd be delighted if someone gifted it to me too, especially since it's vegan!" Katherine Robinson, Special Projects Editor

7/ 7 Emporio Armani Diamonds She EDP 100ml © Superdrug £40 (SAVE 50%) AT SUPERDRUG "I always ask for a new fragrance at Christmas - it’s such a lovely treat. I’ve had Armani perfumes before and I know the scents last really well so Diamonds is top of my list this year. "Anything with rose notes in is a winner for me and not to mention the beautiful bottle that will look great on my dresser." Rachel Avery, Homes Editor

Editor Verdict: What are the best Superdrug gifts?

I'm always blown away by the sheer volume of brands and products at Superdrug, and I always find their offers to be some of the best. Superdrug excels at offering some of the big ticket Christmas items, like electric toothbrushes and hair tools for less, with big savings on things like the Oral B Toothbrush and Mermade Waver.

It's also worth nothing that the gifts would cover the whole family, including for him, for her, for kids, for teens, for grandparents, for Secret Santa - the high street store really has something for everyone.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Superdrug. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.