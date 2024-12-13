I’m a shopping expert and I've found some unique stocking fillers that won't break the bank

As a shopping expert my inbox is bulging with Christmas gifting suggestions, so I've decided to filter by stocking fillers as well as looking on the virtual high street for some epic budget-friendly buys.

A good stocking filler is a small, thoughtful, and affordable gift that brings joy to the person, and possibly complements larger presents.

It obviously depends who you're shopping for, but ultimately you don't want to spend too much on stocking fillers because it all adds up. The key is to balance thoughtfulness with fun while keeping the gift small and budget-friendly.

How I chose the best stocking fillers

Size: These need to be small in order to fit into a stocking!

Unique: I didn't want this to be a boring edit so I tried to keep it as varied as possible.

Price: I haven't kept to a certain budget, but I didn't want to suggest expensive stocking fillers. They're all around £20 / $20.

Mostly unisex: Some are targeted towards women or men, but mostly it's a unisex edit.

Practical stocking fillers

Stocking fillers that can be used daily or solve small problems are always appreciated. Whether it's a lip balm or a hand cream, something for your mental health or even something pretty mundane like reusable travel cutlery.

CRIMPiT Wrap Sealer © CRIMPiT Best for: Someone who loves a nifty kitchen gadget - especially if they're after a healthy lunch hack. Why I chose: The CRIMPit Wrap Sealer is all over my TikTok fyp, so it's definitely the stocking filler du jour for 2024. When the OG CRIMPiT launched it went viral with celebrities such as Mrs Hinch raving about it. And now we have the Wrap Sealer version which looks like a brilliant stocking filler.

Carfume Car Air Freshener © Carfume Best for: Someone who is obsessed with their car and their car scents. Why I chose this: Something totally unique and unexpected, but something they can immediately start using. This easy to use Carfume is perfect for anyone who uses their and wants it smelling as good as they do.

LSW Mind Cards © LSW £20 AT LSW $17.97 AT ETSY Best for: Someone who's feeling overwhelmed or is in need of insightful reflection. Why I chose: It's the gift of regaining control of your mental health and happiness. Mind Cards give a different daily, actionable tool or technique that fits effortlessly into even the busiest of schedules. Each day select a card at random and take the action stated on the card. Building the habit of making positive choices each day will help you lead a more fulfilling and happier life.

Feeling Wonky Hangover Remedy © Wonky Best for: Your party animal friend or sibling or someone who suffers badly with hangovers. Why I chose: This is practical and could also be a funny moment when they unwrap the gift. I also tried Feeling Wonky after a festive night out with friends and wow, I felt better than I usually do. Feeling Wonky has been described as a game changer. It features a collection of five expertly blended capsules which contain a range of essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids and nootropics.

When taken together, (three in the evening and two green capsules the morning after) they can help speed up recovery from a hangover, replenishing and restoring your body back to peak performance.



Electric Candle Lighter © Amazon Best for: Someone who loves their fancy candles. How I chose: I don't have this exact electric lighter, but one very similar and I use it literally every day. If you're shopping for someone who loves their candles and gets frustrated with lighters or matches, this will be a really useful gift. It also has a built-in battery with lights to remind you when it should be charged. The portable USB cable can connect to a power source such as computers or a power bank.

Portable Travel Utensil Sets © Amazon Best for: Someone who's always on the go or commutes for their job. Why I chose: It's not the most exciting gift, but it's a practical one. You will receive two sets of knives, forks, and spoons for tableware sets each available in two colours for you to choose from. As well as the green you have a cute candyfloss pink shade.



Dr Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Hydrating Lip Mask © Dr Jart Best for: Someone who loves a nourishing lip balm. Why I chose: Some lip balms are a little boring to look at (and not so fun to gift) but this one is kooky but it's also really good. You can't beat the jelly bear glaze! This leave-on jelly lip mask, infused with potent Hyaluronic Acid, glazes lips, instantly plumps the look of lips and smooths the look of dry lines, while also delivering intense hydration day or night.

Lippy Links © Lippy Links £19 AT LIPPY LINKS $15.26 AT LIPPY LINKS Best for: A lip liner and lipgloss fan girl. Why I chose: I discovered Lippy Links on Instagram and thought it was pretty genius. Connecting your favourite lipstick and lip liner together has never been easier! Lippy Links is the perfect accessory for your bag - it keeps your lippies together so you can easily find your perfect pair.



Fun games

Don't let Christmas Day be boring, inject some fun by adding these stocking filler games. Granted, they're a little big for an actual stocking but I still wanted to include them.

The Traitors Card Game © Ginger Fox Best for: Hardcore fans of The Traitors. Suitable from anyone over eight years old. Why I chose: I know my friends would absolutely love this game. This is how The Traitors game works: You need to work together to build up a communal prize pot of gold, whilst trying to survive the nightly murders and banishments, to claim the prize. Players are secretly allocated their roles of either Faithful or Traitor. The Faithful must correctly identify and banish all the Traitors in their midst to win the Gold, whereas the Traitors need to remain undetected until the round ends to take the prize pot! There are shield cards to defend yourself from murder and there are dagger cards to gain insight. The player with the most gold coins after all rounds have been played wins.

Grab The Mic © Amazon Best for: Someone who can't sing. It's aimed at people over 8-years-old. Why I chose: This has been on my TikTok fyp and it looks really fun! Grab The Mic is the ultimate karaoke-style game for those who love music but, ahem, can't sing. It's a fast paced game - you flip a card, think quick, and race to grab the foam microphone to sing a lyric containing the revealed word. You can have between 2 - 10 players.



Herd Mentality © Amazon Best for: The competitive family member. This game is for anyone over 10-years-old. Why I chose: Based on Amazon reviews, and really strong reviews. In fact, Tech Radar described this as "the best party game ever created." This game couldn't be easier. All you have to do is flip over a question and guess what your family and friends are thinking. If your answer is in the majority, you win cows. If you’re the odd one out, you’re stuck with the pink cow of doom.

Funny stocking fillers

It's fun to throw in a joke stocking filler into the mix, though be careful if you include gifts that could make the person cry! I've been there, done that.

Sexy Chef Apron © Amazon Best for: The man who'll be making the Christmas dinner. Why I chose: Oh, it's just a little bit of fun. If he's going to be in the kitchen all day, he might as well show off his abs. This will go down a storm at your Christmas party - the mother in law may blush though, you've been warned.

Personalised Charger Sticker Set © Amazon Best for: The mum who's frustrated with everyone pinching her charger. How I chose: I just searched for a gift that would make your mum smile. An ideal stocking filler for mums. Theses stickers are thoughtfully designed with creative, funny, and stylish graphics, making them the perfect small gift that feels personal and special.



Personal or thoughtful stocking fillers

Whether you tailor the gift to the recipient’s interests, or you go full on with personalisation, it's a good idea to show that thought and care has gone into their gift.

LUCKOR Personalised Spotify Picture Frame © LUCKOR Best for: Those with their own shared 'song'. Why I chose: I'm a sucker for a sweet romantic gift, and most of them look too sickly sweet. I thought this was a little cooler than most. Turn cherished memories into lasting treasures with this cute custom acrylic photo plaque. Personalise it with your favourite photos to create a truly unique memento.



Moonpig Personalised Christmas Mug © Moonpig £10 AT MOONPIG $7.96 AT ZAZZLE Best for: A sentimental coffee or tea drinker. Why I chose: Who hasn't gifted a personalised mug over the years?! A mug is such an easy personalised gift choice and makes for a no-brainer budget-friendly pressie.

Accessorize Initial Necklace © Accessorize £10 AT ACCESSORIZE $12.99 AT AMAZON US Best for: Someone who likes wearing jewellery. Why I chose: An initial necklace is usually my go-to when it comes to gift giving. Designed in gold-plated metal, the small-scale initial pendant is designed in a cursive script font. Plated in 14 carat gold for a luxe, longer-lasting finish.



Boozy stocking fillers

Alcohol stocking fillers are nothing new, and nowadays plenty of brands bring out special festive tipples ready for stocking season.

Nio Cocktails © Nio Cocktails £19.50 AT NIO COCKTAILS SHOP IN THE US Best for: The experimental cocktail drinker Why I chose: I'm really impressed with Nio Cocktails after trying in the past, and I love the festive packaging for 2024. Perfect to serve at Christmas or New Year's parties, the Nio Cocktails Apple Rum Punch Cocktail is intensely flavourful and full of warming festive spices. You've got a combination of apple cider Calvados, dark rum, red vermouth, and sour apple liqueur. You can get a pack of three or compile your own box and add this flavour to it.



Wonderbly How to Make a Name-tini © Wonderbly £29.99 AT WONDERBLY $44.99 AT WONDERBLY Best for: The family cocktail maker. Why I chose: I've received one of these myself, and it's just a really good novelty gift that actually comes in quite helpful. This book turns a cocktail lover into their very own signature drink! With 29 recipes, it's super simple. All you have to do is share their name, fill in the details about whether they are spicy, sweet, zesty or smooth. You then choose their 'cocktail name’ as well as the cover design. The best bit? You share their four best qualities so Wonderbly can write them the perfect toast. Last but not least, you can write them a dedication should you wish.



That Boutique-y Gin Company Christmas Tasting Set © Master of Malt £14.99 AT MASTER OF MALT $15.92 AT MASTER OF MALT US Best for: The gin lover in your life Why I chose: I think it looks like a festive boozy gift that's not too expensive and looks perfect for a Christmas tipple. This is a fabulous little set for a gin lover to enjoy (or share with the family!). With five wax-sealed 30ml samples of the following: Christmas Tree Gin, Mince Pie Gin Liqueur, Christmas Pudding Gin, Spiced Clementine Gin, Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate.

Pocket-sized gadget stocking fillers

This is a great idea for a stocking filler - everyone likes a little gadget to play with on Christmas Day.

Pillow Talk Speaker © Roberts Best for: Someone who likes to listen to music or podcasts in bed. Why I chose: I think this would be a good gift if the other half always keeps you awake listening to their favourite late night radio show or the big match. The PillowTalk is basically a speaker on a wire that you tuck under your pillow. It enables you to listen to the radio without disturbing your partner. You can even go to bed learning a different language or listening to your favourite audio book.

Burga Hotshot AirPods Pro Case © Burga £21.95 AT BURGA $24.95 AT BURGA US Best for: A music lover. Why I chose: Burga is a such a cool brand for gifts. Whether you're after phone cases, laptop sleeves, magnetic power cases or earpod cases. I chose the latter as they're reasonably priced. The perfect combo of cool and glam, this Hotshot Apple AirPods Pro case cover is ideal for anyone who's on the move a lot. There are lots of other designs to choose from but I opted for the Party collection.



MQUPIN Coffee Mug Warmer © MQUPIN £13.59 AT AMAZON UK $19.99 AT AMAZON US Best for: The busy coffee or tea drinker Why I chose: It takes one to know one! I have one of these (not this exact one) and they're brilliant for keeping your cup of tea nice and warm. One happy customer on Amazon wrote in the reviews section: "I've tried many USB versions of cup warmers and some are better than others. This item is the 'beast' though when it come to cup warmers! Absolutely worth every penny. Keeps the beverage very hot and so easy to use. I will never go back to USB versions again!"

Travel-sized beauty products stocking fillers

Beauty gifts are great, but you want to make sure they're cheap and cheerful, which can be tricky in the world of beauty. I've tried the best I can.

Emma Hardie Glow On the Go Gift Set © Emma Hardie Best for: The skincare obsessed Why I chose: I'm a big fan of Emma Hardie and the Moringa Cleansing Balm is absolutely gorgeous to use. This would be a great introduction to the brand. This is a great price for a 45ml version of the Emma Hardie Moringa Balm, and the 30ml Plump & Glow Hydrating Mist.

M&S Apothecary Beard Grooming Gift Set © Apothecary Best for: The fella in your life who likes to keep his beard looking neat and tidy. Why I chose: Well, you can't give men just socks and pants every year, how about mixing it up with a luxe grooming set. This grooming gift is really good value! It features a full-size multi-purpose beard balm, which can be used on both the skin and the hair. It's formulated with a blend of gentle yet powerful natural oils, it provides deep-down hydration and conditioning, while fragrant notes of cedarwood and lime ensure an uplifting sensory experience. The kit also includes a durable wooden comb and is presented in a stylish reusable tin



Benefit Cosmetics Whole Latte Lashes Mascara Stocking Set © Benefit Cosmetics Best for: Someone who loves their mascara! Why I chose: I am a big fan of the Benefit mascaras and this is a nice little treat featuring two of my favourites. Serving up a double shot of mini mascaras, this volumising and fanning duo gets lashes ready for the day. You get a mini BADgal BANG! and a mini Fan Fest.



'Smellies'

When all else fails, smelling nice is always the gift that keeps on giving!

Lynx Black Duo XL Giftset © Lynx Best for: The teenager who likes to smell good. Why I chose: Lynx has been a popular stocking filler for years, so why not?! The legendary LYNX XL Black Duo Gift Set is the gift that always feels fresh. Inside you get the full-size LYNX Black Body Wash and Deodorant Body Spray together. The refreshing frozen pear and cedarwood scent will be a hit for all.



Rituals Soap Bar © Rituals £14 AT RITUALS $18 AT RITUALS US Best for: Someone who's really hard to buy for How I chose: Rituals is a trusted brand that makes for a great gift. The Rituals Soap Bar is for all hair and skin types, this luxurious soap-free bar is enriched with an invigorating scent and activated charcoal powder, to gently cleanse without drying.