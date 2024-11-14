Boots' Christmas gifting offers so much more than beauty – it's my secret weapon for festive gifts for babies & children

There’s no easier gift recipient to please than a baby. When it comes to Christmas, you’re literally spoilt for choice as to what to buy a little one, from sensory toys to rompers, stuffed toys to swaddles.

Everything is simply adorable when its for a newborn or little one, and if you throw in something on the practical scale, you’ll please their parents too.

As a mum, I always welcome gifts that are actually useful and when you’ve got a newborn, you can’t get enough of the more practical gifts, even at Christmas. Before you dismiss practical as boring, head to Boots and take a browse of their Christmas gifts for babies and new mums – it’s packed with a wide range of cute and sweet gifting options for baby’s first Christmas, ranging from under £10 to over £100.

So whether you’re buying for your best friend’s baby, a relative or even your own, there’s something for every budget and taste. Here’s what’s top of my list.

How I chose from the Boots baby gift edit

Price: From stocking fillers to luxury goods, I’ve chosen pieces across the price range to suit all budgets.

Age: I’ve stuck with three and under as a rule, as that’s a tricky age to buy for especially if you’re a non-parent. There’s no list for Father Christmas for a start!

Range: From bath time products to toys, I’ve included a range of products to show the breadth of Boot’s offerings.

My top picks for baby gifts from Boots

1/ 8 Childs Farm x Sanctuary Spa Mum & Baby Sweet Dreams Gift set £30 at Boots Why We Love It: Sweetest gift for mum and baby

Includes Childs Farm SlumberTime bath soak, Childs Farm SlumberTime calming massage lotion, Childs Farm SlumberTime sleep mist, Sanctuary Spa shower oil, Sanctuary Spa body butter This is a lovely gift for a newborn and the new mama, as it's packed with bathtime products for both mum and baby. All of the baby products included are designed to promote sleep, with ingredients like lavender featuring heavily, while the indulgent products for mum have one aim - to help her relax.

2/ 8 Mothercare Festive Present All-in-One £10 at Boots Why We Love It: Adorable festive design

100% cotton

Available from sizes 1-3 months up to 12-18 months A festive romper is a must for any baby at Christmas, and I fell in love with Mothercare's Christmassy design, from the sweet print to the adorable big red bow. Handily, it has nickel-free popper fastening for easy dressing and changing, and integral scratch mitts (up to 6 months) or slip resistant soles (from sizes 9-12 months) to prevent any unwanted tumbles for those starting to walk.



3/ 8 Tonies Starter Set £79.99 at Boots Why We Love It: Brings stories to life

Child-friendly design with no cables, soft to touch and easy to use It's never too early to ignite their love of tales and stories, and this Tonies starter set is a great place to start to bring stories to life for little ones. Suitable for children aged three and over, its simple enough for little hands to load themselves. They simply pop a Tonie into the box and it plays a story for them. Each Toniebox comes with a Creative-Tonie that allows you to upload 90 minutes of songs, stories and more. To kick-start the adventure, their new friend comes pre-loaded with 1 hour of songs & stories. This set also includes a charging station, with a standard UK plug, to charge your Toniebox battery and easy-to-understand instructions.

4/ 8 Childs Farm Baby Bath & Bedtime Suitcase £20 at Boots Why We Love It: Skin-friendly bathtime products

Suitable for sensitive skin

Includes for bestselling products in a keepsake box Any parent knows that Childs Farm is a brand to rely on for their little ones, even those with the most sensitive skin. This cute gift set is a great present for newborns or mums to be, as it contains four of the brand's bestselling products including body wash, bathtime bubbles and nappy cream.

5/ 8 LEGO DUPLO Peppa Pig Boat Trip Toy Playset £24.99 at Boots Why We Love It: Ideal introduction to building blocks for toddler

Helps kids practice their hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills

Suitable for ages 2 plus Peppa Pig fans will delight in Duplo's Peppa Pig Boat Trip playset, the perfect starting point to spark their imagination and get building. The bigger blocks are great for smaller hands as they learn to practice their hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, and is great for endless hours of imaginative play.

6/ 8 Maybe Baby Check Romper & Comforter Gift Set £17 at Boots Why We Love It: Includes checked romper and comforter

Up to 10lbs For a seriously chic little gift, try this romper and comforter gift set from Maybe Baby. The checked romper is made from cotton and comes in a stylish neutral check, along with a seriously soft comforter for baby to soothe with.

7/ 8 Tooky Toy Wooden My Calendar £14.99 at Boots Why We Love It: Designed to teach kids days, weeks, months, weathers, seasons and time

Wooden design

Suitable for 3+ Tooky Toy's Wooden My Calendar is just the thing for curious minds. Designed to help start the conversation on time, weather, season and months, it'll become a favourite toy for years to come.



8/ 8 Nala's Baby Bedtime Gift Set £15 at Boots Why We Love It: Includes everything baby needs for bathtime

Packaged in a gorgeous gift set This gorgeous eco-friendly gift set includes three 200ml bottles for your baby's bath time routine. Formulated for delicate baby skin, each product is designed to soothe and leave baby's skin feeling soft, fresh and hydrated. Includes Body Wash & Shampoo 200ml, Nighttime Oil 200ml and Bubble Bath 200ml.



We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Boots. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.