Tatcha's Black Friday sale is making me re-think my Christmas gift list

Switching up your skincare for winter? Head to Japanese skincare brand Tatcha, an A-List approved beauty line that's answered our skin's prayers with its incredible Black Friday sale.

The luxury brand has 20% off almost everything until December 2. That means shopping quick is of the essence, as the line rarely hosts major sales like this, especially on their beautiful Christmas gift sets.

If it's a brand not on your radar, consider this your note to make it so, as it's loved by a slew of beautiful women including Meghan Markle, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Kim Kardashian.

The iconic Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder is said to grace the shelves of Meghan Markle's bathroom, loved for its ability to delicately exfoliate the skin for a smooth, polished visage. The water-activated exfoliant uses Japanese rice powder and silk protein that transforms to a creamy foam. Fellow Californian resident Kim Kardashian has proclaimed her love of the product too.

Tatcha fans are loyal to the Dewy Skin Cream for good reason; it's a rich, moisturising cream that plumps, hydrates and gives skin the healthiest glow thanks to the antioxidant packed Japanese purple rice formula. Selena Gomez and Nicola Coughlan are avid users, and if Nicola's glow is anything to go by, it's worth a try.

Drew Barrymore is an avid user of the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, which she's been quoted as saying "totally reinvigorates your makeup" while The Kissu Lip Mask has achieved cult status, with Jennifer Aniston among its many, many fans.

For me, it's the Christmas gifts that I'll be snapping up during Black Friday - especially with free UK delivery on orders over £40. This is the perfect chance to stock up on a festive gift my friends and family will actually want, and I'll even be adding a few to my skincare collection. The gifts offer Tatcha newbies a chance to try the brand out too, with mini favourites and discovery sets.

In the spirit of Christmas, I've asked the HELLO! Shopping team what they'd choose to buy for their loved one, to give you some inspiration.

Tatcha Mini Favourites £56.80 (save 20%) The Details: Contents: The Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Matcha Cleanse, The Essence, The Water Cream, The Dewy Skin Cream, The Rice Wash.

Worth £123 The one to treat yourself to "I’m obsessed with miniatures, so this Tatcha Mini Favourites set has my name written all over it. The perfect gift, it has the brand’s best sellers - including their Rice Wash face cleanser, Dewy Skin Cream and Match Cleanse - in travel size. "It’s great for weekends away and has the added bonus of letting you try all the best Tatcha lotions and potions in one handy set. Oh, and the purple pouch you get to store them all in is simply gorge too!" Kath Robinson, Senior Lifestyle Editor



Tatcha Plumping Bestsellers Trio £51.20 (save 20%) The Details: Contents: The Rice Wash, The Dewy Skin Cream, The Kissu Lip Mask

Worth £69 The one for your best friend "Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is one of my holy grail beauty products as it's lightweight but super nourishing. Teamed with the skin-softening cleanser and soothing lip treatment, this gift set would be a dream for anyone who wants to look healthy and glowing despite this dreary winter weather. "Definitely the one my best friend would thank me for!"

Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Tatcha Beloved Discoveries Set £76.80 (save 20%) The Details: Contents: Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Water Cream, The Kissu Lip Mask

Worth £115 The one your sister will love "My sister Angie loves a TikTok-loved beauty product and I just know this set from Tatcha would be loved by her IRL. She's just turned fifty and wants all the moisture-giving skincare these days so this set would be a real winner. "The cleanser with Japanese camellia oil sounds divine for this time of year, and the Kissu lip mask is one of those viral products that's just as good as everyone says - maybe even better!" Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

Tatcha Gift of Kindness Plump Skin Trio £86.40 (save 20%) The Details: Contents: The Dewy Skin Serum, The Dewy Skin Cream, The Silk Peony Eye Cream

Worth £119 The one for your mum "I'd buy this luxury-looking set for my beloved Mum, who is always asking me for skincare recommendations. I love that it's called 'the gift of kindness' and includes three products for plump, dewy skin. "My mum has quite dry skin, so this hydrated trio is just what she needs. The serum and cream combination helps to combat parched skin and the eye cream is a silky soft addition I know she'll love. I love that the products are full size, giving my mum plenty of time to see the benefits." Carla Challis, Shopping Partnership Editor

Tatcha Clarifying Cleanse + Hydrate Duo £23.20 (save 20%) The Details: Contents: The Water Cream, The Matcha Cleanse

Worth: £43 The stocking filler "Post workout, nothing feels as good as rinsing off in the shower followed by lavishing love on your skin, which is why I'll be buying this stocking filler for my gym buddy. "The Matcha Cleanse make light work of banishing sweat from the skin, while the Water Cream is ideal for replenishing lost moisture, rehydrating parched complexions with dewy deliciousness. The trial size makes it ideal for popping into an already-packed gym bag." Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Tatcha. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.