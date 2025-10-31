Lisa Snowdon just wore the Marks & Spencer jumper mini dress of dreams on This Morning

She's known for her polished, stylish looks on This Morning, and Lisa Snowdon once again proved her fashion credentials by wearing the latest designer collaboration at Marks & Spencer from head-to-toe.

On a recent appearance she wore the M&S x 16Arlington Pure Cashmere Embellished Mini Jumper Dress, £300 M&S x 16Arlington Hair On Leather Stiletto Heel Court Shoes, £100

The party dress is trending as it's part of the new designer collaboration at M&S.

The 53-year-old wore the embellished knitted jumper dress which is new-in on the website and it's crafted from pure cashmere (how dreamy!). Designed for party season, this cashmere jumper dress from M&S x 16Arlington is both sexy and playful, but ultimately it's comfortable, too. It's a bit more expensive than what you're used to spending at M&S - it's £300 but cashmere is always more of an investment purchase - and this has a designer flair, also.

What's more, the beads and sequins are hand applied – a detail typical of the luxury label.

© Lisa Snowdon Lisa Snowdon posed on Instagram wearing the 16Arlington x Marks & Spencer knitted embellished dress

Lisa wore the dress to present her regular fashion segment on the daytime show, showcasing her trademark flair for mixing high fashion with accessibility. Whether she's giving us the low down on high street trends or spotlighting wardrobe staples, Lisa appears to be a valued member of the This Morning family and the viewers trust her opinion when it comes to wearable inspiration.

EXACT MATCH: M&S x 16Arlington Pure Cashmere Embellished Mini Jumper Dress © M&S £300 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The 16Arlington x M&S collection has been a real talking point this week in the fashion world. Maddy Evans, womenswear director at M&S, describes 16Arlington as "a brand that has attracted a famous following, renowned for its bold vision and statement evening wear."

The 43-piece collection – including fashion and party accessories - is available in sizes XS (6) to XL (18/20). There's everything you might want for party season; a crystal-covered mesh mini skirt or a shaggy faux-fur coat, it's a collection for women who want to turn heads. Lisa's stylist on the show, Amber Jackson, opted for one of the more subtle party pieces within the edit, also opting for the black stiletto high heels.

EXACT MATCH: M&S x 16Arlington Hair On Leather Stiletto Heel Court Shoes © M&S £100 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Lisa's Instagram followers were pretty impressed, with one commenting: "Chef’s kiss to this!" and another wrote: "Wow makes me want to book some parties in."

How would I style Lisa's jumper dress?

I would style it similarly to Lisa, and the model on the website has also been styled this way. With this dress, I might amp up the makeup and go for red lips and red nails.