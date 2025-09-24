Channel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Marks & Spencer's £90 Burberry lookalike trench coat

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was one of several front-row regulars to grace Kensington Gardens for the Burberry show on Monday night. Arguably the highlight of the London Fashion Week schedule, Spring/Summer 2026 was a vibrant collection paying homage to the Noughties festival era combined with classic British heritage. The supermodel looked suitably chic wearing a leather Burberry trench, accessorising with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and husband Jason Statham on her arm.

Rosie's Buberry trench is crafted from deep navy leather. It's not currently available online but likely retails for around £6,000. If that's slightly over budget, Marks & Spencer has dropped a leather-look trench coat that's impossibly chic and a fraction of the price at £90.

It comes in a chocolate brown hue with a subtle croc texture but gives me very similar vibes to Rosie's, especially when paired with pointed boots. It features a classic double-breasted design with a silhouette-enhancing waist tie. Available in UK sizes 6-24, it's already a bestseller so it won't be in stock for long.

Chocolate brown is everywhere this season and I love it as a stylish alternative to black in the autumn months. I'd wear the M&S jacket with everything from straight-leg and wide-leg denim to mini skirts and knitted dresses with knee-high boots.

If you prefer a classic black piece, Karen Millen just dropped this sleek tailored faux leather trench coat. Available in UK sizes 6-16, it has a very similar cut to the Burberry trench with its double breasted lapel design, shoulder epaulettes and buckle belt.

Rosie has long embraced the trench coat as a signature element of her elevated, minimalist style. Over the years, she's been spotted wearing camel, tan, black, and navy in both tailored and oversized fits from luxury fashion houses like Burberry, Max Mara, and The Row. Her trench coat looks blend timeless tailoring with effortless glamour, often paired with sharp heels, neutral tones, and understated accessories.

Whether photographed on the streets of London or arriving at fashion weeks across the world, she consistently redefines this wardrobe staple with ease, making the trench feel both iconic and refreshingly contemporary season after season.