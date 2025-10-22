Cat Deeley's £30 M&S mini skirt is a masterclass in wearing one, whatever your age

Cat Deeley clearly heard what This Morning's fashion expert Jo Good said on Tuesday's shows in the fashion segment - mini skirts are chic, whatever your age, and Cat proved that by wearing a cute Marks & Spencer Faux Leather Skirt on Wednesday's show. Perfect autumn outfit inspiration you say? We can always rely on Cat for that.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley, 48, hosted This Morning on Wednesday wearing a tonal outfit.

Cat's skirt is ID-ed as the Marks & Spencer Faux Leather Mini Skirt, £30

She teamed the high street skirt with a Barbour Fair Isle Jumper, available at John Lewis.

On Tuesday's fashion segment detailing the best autumn skirts, Jo Good, 70, wore a stunning mini skirt look and was her mini skirt, knit and boot outfit Cat's inspo, I wonder? "I think you look timeless and beautiful, why would you not wear a mini skirt?" Cat said to Jo.

Cat's green mini skirt is only £30, and made from faux leather - it looks just as good as the real thing, but without the OTT price tag. Cat's skirt is sleek in its silhouette, and fastens with a hook bar and zip fastening.

© Instagram Cat's high/low outfit - a designer knit with a high street skirt from M&S

What I love about this skirt is that it isn't black, the colour we usually associated with leather or faux leather. The green, olive-toned hue is extremely flattering and a much less harsh shade than black. As Cat shows, you can wear it with similar colours like khaki, brown or burgundy for a put together, luxe-look.

And did I mention it has pockets?!

EXACT MATCH: M&S Faux Leather Mini Skirt © M&S £30 at M&S

Yes, leather can be dressy, but isn't Cat proof that you can make it a more casual affair too? Wear it with a fair isle knit, like Cat (hers is the Barbour Lorrie Fair Isle Knit) and boots for day and swap those boots for heels and a tee come evening. Or those times when you need to be smart casual, keep it like Cat with a heeled boot and a smart jumper; you could even add a trophy jacket to smarten things up.

A key takeaway from Cat's look is to choose the skirt in a comfortable size. Possibly even size up, to keep it looking casual rather than too tight. Shoppers commented that it does run slightly small, so you might want to even consider sizing up twice. The a-line shape is flattering whatever to everyone, and with tights is an easy way to ease yourself into mini skirt territory.

And a word of warning; if you want Cat's M&S skirt, think fast, because it's 'selling fast' according to the M&S website. It is currently available in sizes 6 - 24, but I can't see it'll stay in stock for long at this price. There's also the same skirt in a textured black, if you do want to stick to the classic leather look.

I'd also take Jo Good's advice on wearing a mini skirt if you're over 50; the fashion guru suggested an opaque tight to make it more comfortable and wearable, and I agree - it also looks super chic.

Cat's designer knit is stunning, but I found a similar vibe at H&M with their Jacquard Weave Jumper for just £27.99. It'll also look great with a green or brown leather skirt, but for a fraction of the price.