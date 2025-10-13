Victoria Beckham's stylish outfits in her Netflix doc - shop 19 of her coolest looks (and the affordable lookalikes)

The Victoria Beckham documentary is getting rave reviews since it dropped on Netflix last week, and rightly so. I binged all three episodes straight away, and was left wanting even more.
It's an intimate and stylish portrait of the 51-year-old's evolution from Spice Girl to fashion mogul, blending behind-the-scenes access with unfiltered honesty while counting down to a pivotal Paris Fashion Week show.
While I loved getting glimpses of girl boss Posh and wife and mother Posh, I really enjoyed seeing all the fashionable outfits throughout the series. So much so that I want to dissect every single look for you here. From her off-duty loungewear to her glamorous evening gowns (complete with ziplock makeshift makeup bag!), the former Spice Girl looked chic and stylish in every scene.
In fact, she might have even changed my shopping habits. While shopping over the weekend, I would pick something up, and ask myself: 'Would Posh wear this?' If the answer was 'no', I would put it back. I predict Victoria's wide-leg jeans will be a top seller since the show aired, and if you're not contemplating grey knitwear, did you even pay attention? Let's go through each outfit, shall we?
Victoria Beckham's outfits in her Netflix documentary (and the affordable lookalikes)
I know the majority of what she wears on the Netflix documentary is from her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, but where possible I'm going to look for more affordable options. As she's a global success I'll try and make sure this is helpful for those in the UK and the US.
VB's Gym Uniform
The opening scenes of Victoria Beckham's documentary sees her in the gym enjoying some strength training. It's clear she's wearing the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection.
Victoria Beckham wears a green emerald ring on her index finger throughout the series. This particular ring is a large pear-cut emerald and no doubt worth thousands. I've found one that's so perfect - it's from Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery, and it's £325 / $442.
In the first episode of her Netflix show, Victoria tries on a cropped biker jacket from the new collection and woah, talk about a funnel neck - you won't need a scarf for this one. You can shop this online for £1,350 / $1,950.
Ziplock makeup bag aside, this is one classy look for Victoria Beckham. She doesn't wear many evening dresses during the Netflix show but the ivory 'Isabella' Gown, £990 / $1,550 is the perfect dress - especially for future brides.
Toteme has a similar dress for £550 / $800 - perhaps a bit more casual - but it definitely hits the 'draped detail' brief.
On her working from home day, Victoria looks super chill while wearing a grey hoodie. At first, I thought she was wearing her own brand - but her own brand's version doesn't appear to have the same toggles. So with that in mind, I've just looked out for a cosy one that won't break the bank, but will make you feel good. Let me introduce you to this beauty from NEXT for £32 / $54.
Victoria Beckham's Silver Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch
Victoria wears so many watches during the series, but her silver Patek Philippe Nautilus watch gets a real zoom while she's swatching beauty products. Retailing at over 40k, it's most likely a prized possession. If you want something with a similar vibe but without a similar price tag, I love this Skagen Mellem watch for £152 / $190.
VB's White Suit
She's always been the Queen of the White Suit and this one from her own collection is top of the crop. You can shop it now on her website in the UK / and in the US.
She didn't wear a lot of colour during the show, but I was smitten with the red knitwear. VB's website states this collared knit, £450 / $690 is the knit but it must be the new version because the one she's wearing in the show is long-sleeved.
There's a lot of expensive things on Victoria Beckham's website, but the T-shirts are pretty affordable in comparison;. If you're looking for an entry point into the brand, her collection of white tees are pretty good.