Victoria Beckham's stylish outfits in her Netflix doc - shop 19 of her coolest looks (and the affordable lookalikes)

The Victoria Beckham documentary is getting rave reviews since it dropped on Netflix last week, and rightly so. I binged all three episodes straight away, and was left wanting even more.

It's an intimate and stylish portrait of the 51-year-old's evolution from Spice Girl to fashion mogul, blending behind-the-scenes access with unfiltered honesty while counting down to a pivotal Paris Fashion Week show.

While I loved getting glimpses of girl boss Posh and wife and mother Posh, I really enjoyed seeing all the fashionable outfits throughout the series. So much so that I want to dissect every single look for you here. From her off-duty loungewear to her glamorous evening gowns (complete with ziplock makeshift makeup bag!), the former Spice Girl looked chic and stylish in every scene.

In fact, she might have even changed my shopping habits. While shopping over the weekend, I would pick something up, and ask myself: 'Would Posh wear this?' If the answer was 'no', I would put it back. I predict Victoria's wide-leg jeans will be a top seller since the show aired, and if you're not contemplating grey knitwear, did you even pay attention? Let's go through each outfit, shall we?

Victoria Beckham's outfits in her Netflix documentary (and the affordable lookalikes)

I know the majority of what she wears on the Netflix documentary is from her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, but where possible I'm going to look for more affordable options. As she's a global success I'll try and make sure this is helpful for those in the UK and the US.

1/ 19 © Netflxi VB's Gym Uniform The opening scenes of Victoria Beckham's documentary sees her in the gym enjoying some strength training. It's clear she's wearing the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection. After, in the kitchen with David, she's wearing her own brand's cropped hoodie, £320 / $490. If you're looking for a lookalike, I think this Alo Yoga sweatshirt, £130 / $128 is very VB - and a favourite with her fellow fashionistas.

2/ 19 © Netflix Victoria's Styling Hack With Knitwear A cool knit tied around the shoulder - this was a solid styling tip from Victoria that we can all copy. Rumour has it Uniqlo has great cashmere for a great price (£79.90 / $99), but if your budget is a little more posh, you could wear the Victoria Beckham 'Marie' jumper in black, £520 / $690.

3/ 19 © Netflix THAT Green Emerald Ring Victoria Beckham wears a green emerald ring on her index finger throughout the series. This particular ring is a large pear-cut emerald and no doubt worth thousands. I've found one that's so perfect - it's from Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery, and it's £325 / $442.

6/ 19 © Netflix Victoria's Cropped Leather Biker Jacket In the first episode of her Netflix show, Victoria tries on a cropped biker jacket from the new collection and woah, talk about a funnel neck - you won't need a scarf for this one. You can shop this online for £1,350 / $1,950. Luckily for you, there are plenty of cropped leather jackets on the high-street at the moment. River Island has one for £52 / $144.

7/ 19 © Netflix Victoria's TikTok-Ready White Jeans I'm assuming that this scene sees Posh wearing the Alina jeans, £350 / $650 in white. If you would like to recreate the look, you could try this pair from H&M for £27.99 / $35.99.

8/ 19 © Netflix Victoria's White Party Gown Ziplock makeup bag aside, this is one classy look for Victoria Beckham. She doesn't wear many evening dresses during the Netflix show but the ivory 'Isabella' Gown, £990 / $1,550 is the perfect dress - especially for future brides. Toteme has a similar dress for £550 / $800 - perhaps a bit more casual - but it definitely hits the 'draped detail' brief.

9/ 19 © Netflix Victoria's Black Blazer Part 1 She wears a few black blazers during the show, but this one is a little more casual than the others. I believe it's the Sculptural Sleeve Jacket, £1,290 / $1,990. If you're keen to track down a lookalike, I'm a fan of this Mango one for £89.99 / $149.99.

10/ 19 © Netflix VB's Work Hoodie If you work in a corporate environment you might not be able to wear a hoodie to work, but when you're a CEO of a fashion empire, you can wear whatever you like. VB wears this brown coloured hoodie while selecting models for her Paris Fashion Week show and I've tracked down an exceptional lookalike at Marks & Spencer with this nutmeg zip-up for £30. If you're in the US, this knitted Alo hoodie is very on-brand, too.

11/ 19 © Netflix VB's Home Hoodie On her working from home day, Victoria looks super chill while wearing a grey hoodie. At first, I thought she was wearing her own brand - but her own brand's version doesn't appear to have the same toggles. So with that in mind, I've just looked out for a cosy one that won't break the bank, but will make you feel good. Let me introduce you to this beauty from NEXT for £32 / $54.

12/ 19 © Netflix Victoria Beckham's Silver Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch Victoria wears so many watches during the series, but her silver Patek Philippe Nautilus watch gets a real zoom while she's swatching beauty products. Retailing at over 40k, it's most likely a prized possession. If you want something with a similar vibe but without a similar price tag, I love this Skagen Mellem watch for £152 / $190.

13/ 19 © Netflix VB's White Suit She's always been the Queen of the White Suit and this one from her own collection is top of the crop. You can shop it now on her website in the UK / and in the US. If you're looking for something a little more affordable, I love this Nadine Merabi white suit, starting at £266 / $415 for the blazer, which is currently on sale.

15/ 19 © Netflix Victoria's Red Moment She didn't wear a lot of colour during the show, but I was smitten with the red knitwear. VB's website states this collared knit, £450 / $690 is the knit but it must be the new version because the one she's wearing in the show is long-sleeved. I've found this almost identical cashmere red cardigan from Aspiga for £170 / $240. Be quick because I guarantee this will sell out.

16/ 19 © Netflix Victoria Beckham's White T-Shirt There's a lot of expensive things on Victoria Beckham's website, but the T-shirts are pretty affordable in comparison;. If you're looking for an entry point into the brand, her collection of white tees are pretty good. In this scene she's wearing the fitted shrunken logo T-shirt, £150 / $250. But you can also buy one that says Fashion Stole My Smile, and Netflix Made Me Do It for £110 / $190.