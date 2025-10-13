Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's outfits in her Netflix doc - shop 19 looks (and the affordable lookalikes)
Victoria Beckham's outfits in her Netflix doc - shop 19 looks (and the affordable lookalikes)

Victoria Beckham's stylish outfits in her Netflix doc - shop 19 of her coolest looks (and the affordable lookalikes)

Victoria Beckham proves her style credentials in her Netflix documentary and now I want absolutely everything she wears. These are my top 19 outfits that feature...

Victoria beckham outfits on netflix documentary© Netflix

Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
The Victoria Beckham documentary is getting rave reviews since it dropped on Netflix last week, and rightly so. I binged all three episodes straight away, and was left wanting even more. 

It's an intimate and stylish portrait of the 51-year-old's evolution from Spice Girl to fashion mogul, blending behind-the-scenes access with unfiltered honesty while counting down to a pivotal Paris Fashion Week show.

Posh even does casual like a pro© Netflix
Posh even does casual like a pro

While I loved getting glimpses of girl boss Posh and wife and mother Posh, I really enjoyed seeing all the fashionable outfits throughout the series. So much so that I want to dissect every single look for you here. From her off-duty loungewear to her glamorous evening gowns (complete with ziplock makeshift makeup bag!),  the former Spice Girl looked chic and stylish in every scene. 

Victoria Beckham's show is trending on Netflix© Netflix
Victoria Beckham's show is trending on Netflix

In fact, she might have even changed my shopping habits. While shopping over the weekend, I would pick something up, and ask myself: 'Would Posh wear this?' If the answer was 'no', I would put it back. I predict Victoria's wide-leg jeans will be a top seller since the show aired, and if you're not contemplating grey knitwear, did you even pay attention? Let's go through each outfit, shall we? 

Victoria Beckham's outfits in her Netflix documentary (and the affordable lookalikes) 

I know the majority of what she wears on the Netflix documentary is from her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, but where possible I'm going to look for more affordable options. As she's a global success I'll try and make sure this is helpful for those in the UK and the US.

1/19

Victoria Beckham black gym hoodie in Netflix documentary© Netflxi

VB's Gym Uniform

The opening scenes of Victoria Beckham's documentary sees her in the gym enjoying some strength training. It's clear she's wearing the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection. 

After, in the kitchen with David, she's wearing her own brand's cropped hoodie, £320 / $490. If you're looking for a lookalike, I think this Alo Yoga sweatshirt, £130 / $128 is very VB - and a favourite with her fellow fashionistas. 

2/19

Victoria Beckham cashmere sweater over the shoulder© Netflix

Victoria's Styling Hack With Knitwear

A cool knit tied around the shoulder - this was a solid styling tip from Victoria that we can all copy. Rumour has it Uniqlo has great cashmere for a great price (£79.90 / $99), but if your budget is a little more posh, you could wear the Victoria Beckham 'Marie' jumper in black, £520 / $690.

3/19

Victoria Beckham green ring on index finger© Netflix

THAT Green Emerald Ring

Victoria Beckham wears a green emerald ring on her index finger throughout the series. This particular ring is a large pear-cut emerald and no doubt worth thousands. I've found one that's so perfect - it's from Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery, and it's £325 / $442.

4/19

Victoria Beckham grey t-shirt and jeans on netflix documentary© Neflix

Victoria's Grey Tee, Jeans & Necklace

This Victoria Beckham outfit features throughout all three episodes and is the running thread of the entire series. The timeless grey marl 'Tilly' T-shirt, £110 / $150, which she teamed with blue wide-leg 'Alina' jeans, £390 / $590 and a little added sparkle with a diamond on a gold chain. 

If your budget can't stretch to VB, how about the COS grey marl T-shirt, £30 / $35, with the Mango jeans for £35.99 / $69.99.

As for the pendant, give this Astrid & Miyu necklace a try - it's £290 / $405.

5/19

Victoria Beckham belt on netflix documentary© Netflix

Victoria Beckham's Burgundy Belt

Proof that styling is all about accessories - and this Victoria Beckham 'Dorian' Belt, £250 / $360 really completes the look. 

If you want the look for less, I love this Boden snaffle belt, £55 / $89.

6/19

Victoria Beckham funnel neck leather jacket© Netflix

Victoria's Cropped Leather Biker Jacket

In the first episode of her Netflix show, Victoria tries on a cropped biker jacket from the new collection and woah, talk about a funnel neck - you won't need a scarf for this one. You can shop this online for £1,350 / $1,950.

Luckily for you, there are plenty of cropped leather jackets on the high-street at the moment. River Island has one for £52 / $144.

7/19

Victoria Beckham white jeans while doing a dance on TikTok during her Netflix doc© Netflix

Victoria's TikTok-Ready White Jeans

I'm assuming that this scene sees Posh wearing the Alina jeans, £350 / $650 in white. If you would like to recreate the look, you could try this pair from H&M for £27.99 / $35.99.

8/19

Victoria Beckham white gown during Netflix show© Netflix

Victoria's White Party Gown

Ziplock makeup bag aside, this is one classy look for Victoria Beckham. She doesn't wear many evening dresses during the Netflix show but the ivory 'Isabella' Gown, £990 / $1,550 is the perfect dress - especially for future brides. 

Toteme has a similar dress for £550 / $800 - perhaps a bit more casual - but it definitely hits the 'draped detail' brief. 

9/19

Victoria Beckham black blazer© Netflix

Victoria's Black Blazer Part 1

She wears a few black blazers during the show, but this one is a little more casual than the others. I believe it's the Sculptural Sleeve Jacket, £1,290 / $1,990

If you're keen to track down a lookalike, I'm a fan of this Mango one for £89.99 / $149.99.

10/19

Victoria Beckham hoodie on netfix documentary© Netflix

VB's Work Hoodie

If you work in a corporate environment you might not be able to wear a hoodie to work, but when you're a CEO of a fashion empire, you can wear whatever you like. 

VB wears this brown coloured hoodie while selecting models for her Paris Fashion Week show and I've tracked down an exceptional lookalike at Marks & Spencer with this nutmeg zip-up for £30. If you're in the US, this knitted Alo hoodie is very on-brand, too

11/19

Victoria Beckham grey hoodie in netflix show© Netflix

VB's Home Hoodie

On her working from home day, Victoria looks super chill while wearing a grey hoodie. At first, I thought she was wearing her own brand - but her own brand's version doesn't appear to have the same toggles. So with that in mind, I've just looked out for a cosy one that won't break the bank, but will make you feel good. Let me introduce you to this beauty from NEXT for £32 / $54.

12/19

Victoria Beckham's silver rolex watch© Netflix

Victoria Beckham's Silver Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch

Victoria wears so many watches during the series, but her silver Patek Philippe Nautilus watch gets a real zoom while she's swatching beauty products. Retailing at over 40k, it's most likely a prized possession. If you want something with a similar vibe but without a similar price tag, I love this Skagen Mellem watch for £152 / $190.

13/19

Victoria Beckham white suit in netflix documentary© Netflix

VB's White Suit

She's always been the Queen of the White Suit and this one from her own collection is top of the crop. You can shop it now on her website in the UK / and in the US

If you're looking for something a little more affordable, I love this Nadine Merabi white suit, starting at £266 / $415 for the blazer, which is currently on sale.

14/19

Victoria Beckham duffle coat© Netflix

The Duffle Coat

Victoria's duffle coat has since sold out on her website, but I've found a gorgeous one from Seasalt Cornwall for £180. Looking to invest a little more? Coach has a new one on site for £750 / $895.

15/19

Victoria Beckham red collared knit© Netflix

Victoria's Red Moment

She didn't wear a lot of colour during the show, but I was smitten with the red knitwear. VB's website states this collared knit, £450 / $690 is the knit but it must be the new version because the one she's wearing in the show is long-sleeved. 

I've found this almost identical cashmere red cardigan from Aspiga for £170 / $240. Be quick because I guarantee this will sell out. 

16/19

Victoria Beckham t-shirt© Netflix

Victoria Beckham's White T-Shirt

There's a lot of expensive things on Victoria Beckham's website, but the T-shirts are pretty affordable in comparison;. If you're looking for an entry point into the brand, her collection of white tees are pretty good. 

In this scene she's wearing the fitted shrunken logo T-shirt, £150 / $250. But you can also buy one that says Fashion Stole My Smile, and Netflix Made Me Do It for £110 / $190

17/19

Victoria Beckham grey turtleneck© Netflix

VB's Grey Knitwear

Oh, if only I suited a polo neck (or a turtleneck if you're reading this in the US!). In this scene VB is wearing the 'Marie' jumper in grey malange, £550 / $950.

If you're after a good lookalike, how about this light grey mohair-blend polo-neck from H&M for £64.99? Reformation also has a cashmere version for $180

18/19

Victoria Beckham grey suit© Netflix

The Grey Suit

Victoria rocks a lot of grey during the series, and this suit is a highlight. It's available to buy on her website, with the blazer coming in at £990 / $1,550

If you're after a purse-friendly option, Reiss has a stunning grey suit you will be obsessed with. Blazer comes in at £298 / $495 and the trousers are £198 / $345.

19/19

Victoria Beckham show outfit on Netflix© Netflix

Hands up if you want a tuxedo jacket now after watching this show? You can snap up VB's for £1,190 / $1,790.

Not your kind of budget? I love this one from River Island, with the blazer priced at £59 / $133.

