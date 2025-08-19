Lisa Snowdon wears va-va-voom knitted red dress on This Morning - here's how we'd style it when it gets chillier

Known for her polished, fashion-forward looks on This Morning, Lisa Snowdon once again proved her style credentials by wearing a Poppy Red Conceal + Reveal Dress by British label Me+Em.

The dress is new-in on the website and it's crafted from a lightweight knit. This dress has the ideal combination of softness, stretch, and shape retention.

On a recent appearance she wore the Me+Em Conceal + Reveal Lace Knit Maxi Dress, priced at £250 $465

"Red is your colour" said one of Lisa's Instagram followers.

As you can see on Lisa, the fit-and-flare shape flatters the figure, with a slim-fitting upper body and crew neckline. Set-in sleeves add subtle structure, while the long pleated skirt brings a sense of graceful movement, perfect for Lisa's on-screen style but would also work perfectly for off-duty wear, too.

Lisa Snowdon posed on Instagram wearing the gorgeous red dress

Lisa wore the dress to present her regular fashion segment on the daytime show, showcasing her trademark flair for mixing high fashion with accessibility. Whether she's breaking down high street trends or spotlighting wardrobe staples, Lisa has long been a trusted style icon for us ladies looking for wearable inspiration. She has decades in the spotlight - from her modelling days to her accomplished television career - so when she wears an affordable dress, we sit up and take notice.

While the poppy red hue gives the dress a summer feel, it’s surprisingly versatile as we edge into the cooler months. In fact, the Me+Em model teams the dress with a classic trench coat which is an effortlessly chic layering piece that works in both casual and smarter settings.

For autumn styling, consider a camel or navy trench to contrast beautifully with the rich poppy tone. A belted wool coat or tailored blazer would also add warmth while keeping the overall look polished.

To complete the look for brisker days, pair the dress with knee-high boots in suede or leather. And don’t forget statement accessories: think gold earrings or a bold cuff bracelet to echo the dress’s chic simplicity.

Lisa's Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to tell her that red really was her colour, and we concur. "That red suits you sooooo much." While another wrote: "Stunning Lisa. Always my Special K lady in red."

How would I style Lisa's red dress?

I would style it similarly to Lisa to be quite honest! I love how the model on the website has teamed her dress with the trench and boots but I'm much more of a Mary Jane shoes kind of girl. I also think it would would look great with a pair of espadrille wedges. With this dress, I might amp up the makeup and go for matching red lips and red nails.

Alternatives to the red Me+Em dress

ALTERNATIVE: Karen Millen Ottoman Stitch Sleeveless Knitted Dress © Karen Millen £95.20 AT KAREN MILLEN $167.20 AT KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note: This is more of a snug fit than Lisa's but it's seriously stylish.