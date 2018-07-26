Beyoncé shares first pics of twins since birth - and they look so grown up! Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir Carter are the cutest!

Beyoncé has shared the first pictures of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, since introducing them to the world shortly after their birth back in June 2017. In the new snap, the two beautiful one-year-olds were both sat with their mum, who laughed with her daughter, Rumi, while little Sir looked distractedly at something off camera. The Love on Top singer shared the sweet snap on her website along with several other holiday photos including her six-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and captioned the photos: "Thank you Europe." She also shared a photo of Jay-Z showing little Rumi the boat while holding her hand.

The photo was posted on the singer's website

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, have been on an incredible world tour together titled On the Run II, and sparked reports that they renewed their wedding vows after they shared several personal videos with the audiences in which the pair are wearing white at a ceremony with Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir in attendance. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing: "Beyoncé and Jay really know how to keep it private when they want to. They renewed their vows and no one knew. Love is beautiful."

STORY: Beyonce and Jay-Z reveal they have renewed their vows

The family have holidayed in Europe

Beyonce's mum Tina Knowles opened up about the couple's twins, and at Blue's skills as a big sister, telling Entertainment Tonight: "[Blue Ivy] is very proud and excited. She's a good big sister and cares for them a lot. We're very excited. It's a wonderful experience." She also told HollywoodLife.com: "Blue Ivy is doing well. She's a big sister, and she's willing to step in and do whatever she can to help out her little siblings. She's playing with them and looking out for them while they sleep. She'll even warm a few bottles from time to time." Fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing: "Beyoncé and Jay really know how to keep it private when they want to. They renewed their vows and no one knew. Love is beautiful."

MORE: Is this the most beautiful dress Princess Eugenie has ever worn?