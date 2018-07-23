You'll never guess who Meghan Markle's BFF Misha Nonoo is on holiday with The fashion designer shared photos from her Mediterranean getaway on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex's friends are certainly well-connected! Meghan's close friend Misha Nonoo, who is credited with introducing her to Prince Harry in 2016, is holidaying in the Mediterranean with an eclectic and star-studded group including Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, Karlie Kloss and her boyfriend Joshua Kushner, along with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller.

The group have been sailing around the Mediterranean on producer David Geffen's luxury yacht Rising Sun, stopping off for lunch at Lo Scoglio, Capri on Sunday. Misha has shared a series of photos from the holiday on Instagram Stories, including one of the group dining together at the popular restaurant, as well as several snaps on board the huge yacht, which is said to be worth $200m (around £152million). The fashion designer appeared in good spirits as she relaxed alongside her husband Alexander Gilkes, The Beatles musician and supermodel Karlie.

Misha Nonoo is on holiday with a group including Sir Paul McCartney and Karlie Kloss

The yacht has been making stops at various locations across Italy, taking a break in Portofino on Monday. Karlie shared a photo of herself sat on a wall with colourful buildings and boats in the background on Monday morning, adding the caption: "In between pastas."

Producer David Geffen often hosts celebrities on his yacht, with Princess Beatrice and Oprah Winfrey said to be among the former guests. It may explain how Misha, Karlie and Beatrice have all become friends, as the group took a trip to Jordan together earlier this year.

The group are sailing on David Geffen's yacht

The surprising mix of friends also included Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling, and they all shared photos of their adventures in the Wadi Rum desert on social media, as they took part in activities such as dune buggy racing together. They also paid a visit to Aqaba, Jordan's only coastal city which is located close to both Wadi Rum and the historic city of Petra.

