Emma Willis shares very rare photo with all three children on holiday The Voice Kids presenter is away in Ibiza with her family

Emma Willis and her young family have gone to Ibiza during the summer holidays, and on Sunday, the Voice Kids presenter delighted her fans by sharing a very rare photo with all three of her children. The doting mum posted a candid snapshot of her with daughters Isabelle, eight, and Trixie-Grace, two, as well as son Ace, five, relaxing on the beach. In the photo, Emma looked stylish in a yellow bikini and a trilby as she put a protective arm around her children. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "Lovely picture," while another said: "Enjoy your family holiday they grow so quickly!" A third added: "Have a great holiday with your family."

Emma Willis is a doting mum to three children

The TV personality shares her three children with husband Matt Willis. Emma previously revealed that she was inspired by her own mum to have three children to mirror her own family growing up. She told Loose Women when talking about her decision to have a third child: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

It's been a very exciting time for Emma and Matt, who celebrated ten years of marriage with a star-studded wedding renewal party last month. Celebrity guests included Fearne Cotton, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and Keith Lemon and his wife Jill Carter. To make it extra-special, Emma had asked all female guests to come wearing either their wedding gown or a bridesmaid dress. To make it even more special, McFly even reunited on stage for the first time in two years to perform at the reception. Matt took to Instagram to share a photo of them singing as he danced in the background.

Emma and Matt Willis renewed their wedding vows last month

Emma had previously opened up about her plans to renew her wedding vows and wear her wedding dress again during an appearance on This Morning. The star told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she wanted guests to come in their wedding or bridesmaid dresses. "I think it’s just quite nice to wear it again if you can, or just customise it," she said.