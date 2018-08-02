Inside Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia's romantic Bali honeymoon The soap actress has been sharing photos from the holiday on Instagram

Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia appears to be having the time of her life on honeymoon with her new husband Darren Kuppan. The actress, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Cheshire in late July, is enjoying a "much needed break" in Bali, Indonesia.

The newlywed hasn't been able to resist sharing photos from her honeymoon on social media, including a photo of herself and her husband exploring their resort. Another showed the pair sat side by side praying, with Bhavna telling her followers: "Had the privilege of praying in a beautiful and peaceful temple."

As well as experiencing the Balinese culture, Bhavna and Darren have also been enjoying relaxing in the sun. One photo showed the actress - who plays Rana in the ITV soap - looking carefree as she sat in a pool with a flower in her hair. "Bali days..." she wrote.

On Friday the couple relocated to their second destination, Ubud. And Bhavna even appealed to another celebrity couple holidaying in Bali - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen - to meet up for cocktails. Sharing a photo of her tipple on Instagram Stories, the actress wrote: "Happy hour at The Legend cafe if you fancy it? @johnlegend @chrissyteigen."

Bhavna has also delighted fans by sharing some gorgeous professional shots from her wedding, which reveal that she had worn not one, but two stunning bridal gowns. The bride was pictured in a stunning floor-length strapless gown by Zeynep Kartal, followed by a beautiful red and gold traditional Indian wedding outfit, complete with a red and white floral garland around her neck. Darren wore a co-ordinating outfit with a matching garland, after changing from a smart grey suit with a white shirt for his first look of the day.

Bhavna is best known for her lesbian storyline in Corrie, and is currently in a relationship with her close friend Kate Connor, played by actress Faye Brookes. The character is the soap's first ever gay Muslim character, and Bhavna has previously spoken about wanting to do her storyline justice, and to help those who have problems coming out due to their ethnicity or religion.