What is Emma Willis' net worth? Find out everything you need to know about The Voice Kids UK presenter

Emma Willis hits our screens every Saturday night to present The Voice Kids, welcoming a whole host of young contestants to the stage every week, who have the opportunity to impress Will.i.am, Jessie J, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones. We see the mother-of-three laugh, cry and comfort both the budding singers and their family throughout the episode. Emma has made a name for herself over the past decade as one of the most sought-after television presenters, fronting big shows including Celebrity Big Brother since 2013 and The Voice UK since 2014. As well as this, Emma has also carved a career for herself on the radio. The 42-year-old helps wake the nation up every Sunday morning, co-presenting Heart's breakfast show with her good friend Stephen Mulhern. What's more, before Emma became famous, she was earning mega money as a teenage model, working with the likes of Elle, Vogue and Chanel throughout her career. Emma has also fronted big campaigns for Venus, has created her own range of eyelashes with Eylure, and most recently, became the face of womenswear brand Next.

Emma has fronted The Voice UK since 2014

What is Emma Willis' net worth?

It has been reported by Spears that Emma is estimated to be worth £2million. And although she leads a very comfortable life with her husband Matt Willis, she has previously revealed that her life has not been without financial worries. In 2005, just after meeting the Busted singer, Emma was dropped from her presenting job on MTV, meaning that she was relying on her then boyfriend. "In 2005, not long after I met Matt, MTV decided not to renew my contract," she told Cosmopolitan. "It meant that I didn’t have a job or any money. We lived together and he supported me, because I had nothing." The TV star also confessed that at one point she thought she would have to move back home to Birmingham, where she grew up, until she was given a job on Big Brother's Little Brother.

Early career as a model

Just like her friend Holly Willoughby, Emma started out her career as a model at the age of 17. The Birmingham native graced the pages of magazines including Elle, Marie Claire and fashion bible Vogue, as well as working with brands such as GAP and Chanel. A few years later when she was in her mid-twenties, the mother-of-three began working for lingerie brand Gossard, where she was quickly given the name as Gossard girl.

From her TV debut on MTV to delivering babies

At the age of 26, Emma kickstarted what was to become a very successful career as a television presenter, after landing a job with MTV. The star then went on to present almost every show there is, including Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, The Voice UK, The Voice Kids and This Morning – where she regularly fills in for the show's hosts on the days they are on holiday. Most recently, Emma landed herself he own documentary series, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, for UKTV's channel W. The show follows Emma training on a maternity ward, and discovering the challenges and rewards that come with the job.

Emma's a regular face on our TV screens

Announcing the news in April on social media, Emma wrote: "I've been so excited to announce this!!!! Experiencing what it's like to be a midwife is a dream come true!" She shared a promotional photo from the show, that featured her quote: "If I wasn't doing my current job, I would have loved to work in a hospital. Blood, guts and the workings of the body have always fascinated me." Emma has said that delivering a baby was on her bucket list. Talking to TV Life shortly before her new programme came out, she shared: "I want to deliver a baby, or at least see a delivery. I think it would be incredible to witness. I missed mine because I was at the other end. I need my little sister to have a baby, really. I could be her birthing partner."

Marrying Matt Willis and starting a family

Emma and husband Matt have been married since 2008, and went on to welcome three children – Isabelle, eight, Ace, five, and two-year-old Trixie-Grace. Most recently, the happy couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a star-studded vow renewal party in July. Guests in attendance included McFly, who reformed for the first time in two years to perform at the reception, while all female attendees had the option of wearing their bridesmaid or wedding dress. Emma opened up to HELLO! about how she and Matt keep the romance alive, admitting that their date nights are often spontaneous. The TV star said: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"

Emma married Busted star Matt Willis in 2008

Fashion and beauty collaborations

Today, former model Emma is still making a wave in the world of fashion and beauty, and most recently was named the face of Next. The stylish star often picks out her favourite pieces from the British brand to share with her followers on social media, and has featured in their latest campaigns throughout 2018. Emma also released an affordable range of eyelashes with Eylure at the start of the year, which she touchingly named after her three children. Emma's own personal style is also adored by her fans, so much so that like a lot of other TV presenters, she has her own hashtag #whatyouwearingwillis, to make it easy for people to find information on her outfits. Brands are desperate to dress the star, and she has been known to favour Victoria Beckham, as well as high end high street stores such as & Other Stories.

Charity work

Emma likes to give back to those less fortunate than herself, and over the years has been involved in causes close to her heart. In January, the presenter joined forces with Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby and Gok Wan to show her support for The Orchid Project, a charity that works to put an end to female genital cutting (FGC).

Awards

Throughout her career, Emma has been recognised for her presenting talents, and in September 2013, she received a longlist nomination for Most Popular Entertainment Presenter at the National Television Awards 2014. Emma also took away the Glamour Award for Presenting in the same year.

