Lorraine Kelly has been absent from TV screens for the past few weeks, with Christine Lampard stepping in her shoes to fulfil presenting duties on her ITV show. And it appears the 58-year-old is enjoying a lengthy break on the Costa del Sol, as she has been sharing photos of her holiday fitness routine on social media.

The TV presenter revealed she is staying in Fuengirola, a Spanish town known for its beautiful sandy beaches, up-market tapas bars and restaurants, and quaint shops. There are some five miles of sandy beaches at this part of the Costa del Sol, stretching from Sohail Castle to the west and Torreblanca to the east.

Another major draw is the Mediterranean climate; temperatures are consistently around 30⁰C throughout the summer, so Lorraine, her husband Steve and their friends can enjoy relaxing on the beach or exploring the town. Meanwhile, the bustling city of Malaga is only 15 miles away, meaning it's not only accessible for the airport, but also for a day out in the picturesque port city.

Lorraine hasn't just been relaxing during her time off, she has stayed committed to her exercise routine by joining her friends for Zumba classes. The TV presenter told followers she had visited the Triple X gym, located within Fuengirola, for a fun workout session last week.

"Great class today with Omar in sweltering Spanish heat!" Lorraine captioned a photo of herself and her friend with their Zumba instructor. Lorraine is a big fan of Zumba, and previously credited it for giving her a better waist than she had in her twenties.

The 58-year-old recently confessed how much her fitness regime has helped transformed her life - and she has even dropped almost three dress sizes. "Like so many people, I found excuses not to commit to a regular exercise routine," she shared on her ITV show. "But after finding exercise I really enjoy, and going to Maxine's classes regularly, I feel better not only physically but mentally too."