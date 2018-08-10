The Beckhams' 3rd holiday of the summer looks like their best yet! The family are having a great time in Bali

The Beckhams are having the summer of a lifetime! David and Victoria Beckham have travelled to Bali with their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – and appear to be having the best time judging by the photos and videos they've been sharing with their fans on social media.

On Friday Victoria revealed they had taken a traditional cooking lesson, and said they may well have a budding chef in the family. "Cooking lesson in Bali! Harper loves to cook! (She gets it from me!!)" Victoria jokingly captioned a clip of the seven-year-old learning how to marinate some prawns.

Harper Beckham took a cooking class in Bali

They have also been exploring the local culture; Romeo posted a photo of himself at a temple on Friday, along with some snaps of himself and his dad relaxing in their incredible infinity pool, which boasts beautiful sea views. "What a view," the teenager wrote.

The Beckhams arrived in Bali at the weekend, but their family holiday got off to a dramatic start when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Bali's neighbouring island of Lombok on Sunday. David and Victoria were thought to be around 60 miles away from the epicentre of the earthquake, which has seen the death toll rise to over 347 people.

The family arrived in Bali at the weekend

The trip to Indonesia is the family's third holiday of the summer. In July, they travelled to Montenegro, where they stayed at the small island and five-star hotel resort of Aman Sveti Stefan, located near Budva, which offers stunning sea views and privacy away from the public eye. The family appear to have made the most of their time on the picturesque island, spending their days on the beach and trying out watersports like paddleboarding and taking a boat trip off the coast, as well as floating around in the sea on a giant swan inflatable.

They then travelled on to their "second home" of Los Angeles, where they spent some time with their friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay and their children, before making a brief return to the UK. No wonder Victoria revealed they were feeling jet lagged!