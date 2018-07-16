Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams jet away for babymoon at luxury Spanish resort The couple are just weeks away from welcoming their first child

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have taken the opportunity to enjoy some rest and relaxation together ahead of the birth of their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June, have travelled to a new luxury resort on the Costa del Sol, Spain for a sun-soaked babymoon.

Sharing a photo of himself and Vogue by the pool on Sunday, Spencer wrote: "New arrival coming VERY soon!!! What a lovely place for wifey to relax…" The former Made in Chelsea star also shared a sweet post as he rested his head on his wife’s baby bump, adding the caption: "My little lion cub."

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are staying at La Reserva Sotogrande

It appears Vogue is enjoying their holiday just as much, and amused fans by showing her “bump off” with Spencer on Sunday. “I think I win,” she joked, adding: "Great day @lareservasotogrande with the family." The mum-to-be also said she’d been looking forward to their holiday for months, writing: "Beach. Eat. Chill. Repeat!"

MORE: Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams marry in intimate ceremony

Loading the player...

Get all the details on Spencer and Vogue's wedding

The couple are staying at La Reserva Sotogrande, a new resort that has a number of villas on the Mediterranean coast, with facilities including a large swimming pool, access to a private beach, a golf course and beach club. Should they fancy it, Spencer and Vogue can try activities like yoga and tennis, but it appears they are just as happy to relax in the sun for a peaceful few days before their bundle of joy comes along.

STORY: Inside Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams' London home

The couple compared bumps in this amusing photo

The babymoon comes just weeks after Spencer and Vogue tied the knot in a low-key wedding at Affric Lodge, the Scottish mansion owned by Spencer’s family. Although they are yet to enjoy an official honeymoon, the pair have since also travelled to Sweden together, where Vogue supported her husband as he competed in his first Iron Man competition. As well as the race, it appears the newlyweds also had the opportunity to explore Jönköping, where the event took place. "Bye Sweden, you beautiful country with very beautiful people!" Vogue captioned one snap.