David and Victoria Beckham jet off again – and are joined by this A-list friend The celebrity couple have enjoyed travelling around the world over the summer

There's just no stopping David and Victoria Beckham! Having only recently returned to the UK from Bali, where they stayed at their luxury Cotsworlds home for a few days, the couple have now jetted off with their family again – this time to join some of their celebrity friends. Elton John – who has been staying in France over the summer holidays – took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself with David and Victoria on a boat ride. "Winding down my summer with these lovely people," he captioned the photo. In the picture, Victoria looked as stylish as ever dressed in a white slip maxi dress, while David looked handsome in a blue shirt, white linen trousers and a trilby. Adding a touch of colour to the photo, Elton opted for a tropical print shirt with shorts and trainers for their day out at sea.

David and Victoria Beckham are now abroad again - this time with Elton John

David and Victoria are incredibly sociable, and as well as spending time with each other and their four children over the summer holidays, they have also been making sure to see their friends too. Last week, the Beckham family were reunited with their good pals Gordon and Tana Ramsay, and their four children, to celebrate Tana's birthday. Both families stayed in the Cotsworlds, where celebrations included tucking into a giant personalised birthday cake, which featured each member of the Ramsay family, and even celebrity chef Gordon's cooking utensils.

The Beckhams had also met up with the Ramsay family at the start of the summer while out in LA. Both families have homes over there and often spend the school holidays out in the States. Activities included a trip to an outdoor cinema, as well as a water park and the beach. When they left for Bali, the family enjoyed spending even more time together, with cooking classes, tree climbing and even nights in watching Victoria in action in Spice World.

What's more, the family even made sure to give back to those less fortunate than themselves, and spent one of their days at the Sumba Foundation – an organisation that helps the most underprivileged children access clean water, education and general healthcare on Sumba island, Indonesia. Photos on social media showed David and Victoria and their four children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper playing with the local kids and teaching them English.

