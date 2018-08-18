Victoria Beckham and Harper just took a break from their Bali holiday to do something remarkable The Beckhams have been enjoying a holiday in Indonesia

The Beckhams have been enjoying a sun-drenched holiday in Bali but earlier this week the famous family took a break from their downtime to do something truly charitable. Victoria has shared photos and videos of the family spending the day at the Sumba Foundation – an organisation that helps the most underprivileged children access clean water, education and general healthcare on Sumba island, Indonesia.

Victoria's posts showed her husband David and their four children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper playing with the local kids and teaching them English. One sweet video was of Cruz and Harper saying aloud phrases while a group of young children copied them. Another clip showed Harper playing clapping games with a little girl, while more footage showed retired footballer David throwing a ball around and doing some sporty drills with the kids.

Cruz and Harper helped teach English at the Foundation

"Special day with the inspiring students in Sumba. We loved hanging out helping to teach English and play games! @nihisumba @sumbafoundation X," Victoria wrote on Instagram. The former Spice Girl, who is an International Goodwill Ambassador for UNAIDS as well as a supporter of Save the Children, went low-key for the visit, wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap.

Victoria's little girl Harper looked adorable in the posts

Alongside another photo of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper posing with a group of students, she wrote: "Inspiring day spending time as a family with the teachers and happy students @nihisumba@sumbafoundation X VB." Her fans inundated her with compliments, with one writing: "So inspirational, beautiful family it's all down to you Victoria and David raising your children with love and values." "Such a humble thing to do," another remarked.

The famous family visited Sumba Foundation in Indonesia

The Beckhams have spent the past couple of weeks in Indonesia, soaking up the sun in Bali and staying in a plush private resort. The family have been documenting their many activities on social media, which have included splashing about in their infinity pool and taking part in local cookery courses, but their latest visit to the Foundation showed that charity is never far from their minds. They have made the most of the children's school holidays, visiting Montenegro and Los Angeles, where they have a second home, earlier this summer.

