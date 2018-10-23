Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding reception venue is being restored – see pictures The house played host to the royal couple's evening wedding reception

Part of the royal residence where Prince Harry and Meghan hosted their evening wedding reception is undergoing extensive restoration work. The mausoleum at Frogmore House, which is the final resting place of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, has been the subject of a new restoration project after suffering with damp for many years.

As part of the project, which began in June – just weeks after the Duke and Duchess' big day – a new roof, drainage system and windows will be fitted at the mausoleum. It will also involve the excavation of a dry moat around the building's foundations to rectify the damp issues at the source.

The mausoleum at Frogmore House is undergoing extensive restoration work

The mausoleum was designed by Queen Victoria shortly after her husband's death in 1861. Unfortunately, it was constructed in a particularly damp part of the estate and has suffered with damp for some time. Photos showcasing the restoration project on the Royal Family's Instagram project offer a rare glimpse inside the building, which still looks stunning despite the damage.

The interior paintings were inspired by Prince Albert's favourite artist, Raphael, and cover the walls and ceilings, while stained glass windows have also been fitted. The mausoleum is located in the grounds of Frogmore House, which played host to around 200 guests at Prince Harry and Meghan's evening wedding reception on 19 May.

The mausoleum is the final resting place of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert

The 17th-century English country house, just half a mile south of Windsor Castle, holds sentimental value to Harry and Meghan as it was the place they also picked to take their official engagement photographs. Built in the 1680s, the stunning white house is currently uninhabited, but is often used by the royal family for private and official events.

Frogmore House, which is only open to the public three days of the year, was originally purchased by George III for his wife Queen Charlotte. Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn also used the residence for their reception venue in 2008.

