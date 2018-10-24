David Beckham follows in Prince Harry's footsteps in Sydney – while Victoria and Harper have girls' day out The Beckhams are having the best time down under!

David Beckham and his sons Romeo and Cruz followed in Prince Harry's footsteps on Wednesday by climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The retired footballer, who is in Australia as an ambassador for the Invictus Games, took his two youngest sons for a day out at the iconic landmark, and shared a photo of them standing at the top with the Sydney Opera House and views across the city skyline in the background.

"Very special to be able to take the boys to the top of the Harbour Bridge today… Thank you to everyone that looked after us especially Nick our guide," David captioned the post. Romeo, 16, also shared the photo on his own Instagram page, writing: "Such a fun time! Love u guys."

David, Romeo and Cruz Beckham climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoyed a special day out of their own, paying a visit to a local beauty salon to get their nails done. "Girls day out in Sydney! Kisses," the fashion designer captioned a photo of herself and Harper in the salon, appearing enthralled in a magazine that featured Victoria on the cover. The doting mum also shared a clip showing Harper skipping, telling fans: "I mean… Harper is really going for it!!"

The Beckhams touched down in Australia at the weekend, and have been making the most of their time down under. As well as exploring Sydney, the family took a day trip to an attraction an hour outside of the city, where they tried their hand at abseiling and quad biking.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper had a girls' day out in Sydney

The family visited Glenworth Valley Outdoor Adventures, a 3,000-acre wilderness property that offers activities such as horse riding, kayaking, quad biking, and abseiling. David also took his family for a meal out at Mr Wong. restaurant in Sydney, which serves Cantonese-style food and dishes such as dim sum, noodles and rock lobster. "Thank you everyone @mr.wongsydney," the dad-of-four captioned a snap showing the outside of the restaurant.

