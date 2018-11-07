Emma Bunton shares rare family holiday photo after Spice Girls announcement It’s a big week for the Spice Girls star

Emma Bunton delighted fans for a second time in as many days on Tuesday by sharing a rare family photo with her fiancé and their two young sons. The doting mum, who confirmed news of the Spice Girls reunion on Monday, appeared to be in a reflective mood as she posted the snap from their summer holiday, telling fans: "My world".

The photo appears to have been taken during the family’s holiday in Greece during the summer, and shows Emma, Jade and their sons Beau and Tate standing on the beach on an evening out. They’re even colour co-ordinated for the occasion, all wearing white ensembles to show off their holiday tans.

Emma Bunton shared a rare family photo from her holiday

Emma and her family enjoyed a sun-soaked week away in Europe at the end of July, and while she never divulged her idyllic holiday destination, fans suggested that she was staying in Halkidiki, Greece, judging by the photos she had shared from their beachfront resort.

It’s been a big week for the 42-year-old, as on Monday she confirmed that she will be reuniting with her Spice Girls bandmates Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Geri Horner for a six-date tour in 2019. However, there will be one notable absentee from the live shows - Victoria Beckham, who has decided not to rejoin the group but shared her support on social media.

Emma confirmed the Spice Girls reunion on Monday

"I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," she wrote on Instagram. "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

Emma, meanwhile, is so excited about the comeback she leaked some news about the announcement a few hours early during her radio show with Jamie Theakston. Chatting on Heart FM, the singer said: "It's so exciting. Everything will be announced just after three o'clock today on social media. You can go to @spicegirls but don't look at me anymore because I might just blurt it all out." She also shared a throwback photo of herself as Baby Spice on Instagram, writing: "Let's get this party started @spicegirls."

