Inside Millie Mackintosh's £400 a night Thai wellness retreat The former Made in Chelsea star said she felt "destressed and reenergised"

No one loves a wellness retreat quite like Millie Mackintosh! The former Made in Chelsea star has enjoyed a week-long retreat in Phuket, Thailand, and it looks to have been a dream trip judging by the photos posted on Instagram – with Millie admitting she's already planning to go back.

The TV personality stayed at the Rosewood Phuket, a five-star hotel located on the beach on the Thai island of Phuket. As well as having its own stretch of private beach, four restaurants, a swimming pool and fitness centre, the hotel is known for its Asaya spa and various wellness programmes, which Millie appears to have taken part in.

Millie Mackintosh enjoyed a week-long wellness retreat in Thailand

The retreats cover an array of different areas, including mindful eating, meditation, and inner peace. Millie said the experience was "unlike any other holistic approach" she had ever tried, telling her followers: "Through consultations you are supported in finding your journey through bespoke massages, yoga, sound therapy, personal training, Watsu (a personal favourite), body stretching and many more nurturing offerings, whilst Asaya Atelier customised products expands your experience beyond expectation."

STORY: Millie Mackintosh shares never-before-seen wedding dress photo

Aside from experiencing various holistic approaches to wellness, Millie also had the opportunity to do some sightseeing, and visited nearby Koh Phi Phi – recognised from the Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach – on a boat trip. One photo showed the 29-year-old posing on a boat with the idyllic islands in the background, captioned: "Lapping up that vitamin sea." Another showed Millie standing next to traditional Thai long-tail boats in a leopard print bikini. "Leopard print is my new favourite colour," she wrote alongside the photo.

Millie also had the chance to visit the Phi Phi islands

And she was still able to enjoy a cocktail or two – herb infused, of course, for extra health benefits. Millie shared a photo of herself enjoying "cocktail hour" by the pool of her hotel, and later told her 1.3 million followers that the whole trip had been a "magical sensory experience".

MORE: Millie Mackintosh's home has had a seriously stylish makeover

Millie is no stranger to a wellness retreat; earlier in the year she followed a detox programme at the Viva Mayr resort as she prepared for her wedding to Hugo Taylor.

Loading the player...

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.