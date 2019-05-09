Royal baby boat offer! Free river travel in London if you're called Archie Aw, such a fun way to celebrate

Royal baby fever is in the air with the nation celebrating the birth of little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It's great news if you share a moniker with the new royal addition because MBNA Thames Clippers is offering free river travel to everyone with the same first name! All Archies should visit an MBNA Thames Clipper ticket office on Saturday, 11 May and Sunday 12 May, after 10am to pick up their free single ticket. How great is that? Have there ever been so many Archie's in one place, we wonder.

The royal baby Archie

To qualify for your free ticket, all you need to do is show valid ID, so either your passport or driver's licence, at a manned MBNA Thames Clippers Pier – that's Bankside, Canary Wharf, Embankment, Greenwich, London Bridge City, North Greenwich, Tower or Westminster. The ticket will get you a single trip from 10am onwards on Saturday or Sunday.

Travel like a royal - watch the video above

The boat full of Archies will then cruise down the Thames taking in historic London sights such as the Houses of Parliament, St Paul's Cathedral and the Tower of London. What a fitting way to celebrate a new baby in the British Royal Family.

Make sure you check out the terms and conditions of the offer here. Derivatives of the name Archie are not eligible – so no Arthurs or Archibalds - the offer is subject to availability and it's not possible to redeem online.

The name Archie means 'true and bold' and is such a sweet name for a modern royal. Harry and Meghan announced the name of their son on their Instagram page, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

Quick, forward this offer to all your Archie pals pronto!

For further details visit mbnathamesclippers.com

