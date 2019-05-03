Things to do this weekend in London: 3 to 6 May Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray, another bank holiday weekend is upon us, and we plan to celebrate it in style! What will you do with your extra two whole days off? There's plenty to keep you, your friends and your family entertained this break. Read on for the restaurants you have to dine at, the activities you have to try and more in London!

Re-live your childhood dreams with the Crystal Maze

Whether you're a buddying 90's TV fan, huge challenge seeker, or just pretending that you've seen the Crystal Maze to impress a friend, this immersive experience is a great for over 18's. Full of interactive games and running down alleyways to the Crystal maze theme tune, you'll have the chance to solve puzzles, challenge the mind, and have a really good reason to shout (and laugh) at (with) your friends.

the-crystal-maze.com/london-westend/

Sherlock: The Game is Now: The Mind Palace

Who doesn't love an escape room? Luckily, this incredible Sherlock-themed one is right around the corner in Shephard's Bush, and keeps fans of their toes as they attempt to make their way through a series of increasingly tricky escape rooms before the hour runs out. If all of that detective works builds a thirst, the budding detectives will be able to settle in for drinks at the Mind Palace! The bar is a fully realised version of John and Sherlock's apartment, and is packed with themed cocktails and immersive mysteries. www.thegameisnow.com

Go onboard The Murdér Express

The Murdér Express: Jewel of the Empire is not one to miss! This is a brand new show from immersive dining experts Funicular. Passengers get to board a luxury train carriage - set in 1930s London - and get to enjoy a four-course meal curated by MasterChef: The Professionals 2018 champion Laurence Henry, whilst trying to solve the mysterious disappearance of the world's largest cut diamond. Hurry as tickets are selling fast!

funicularproductions.com/the-murder-express

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu pop-up

If you're already hyped to see the extremely adorable and funny Detective Pikachu come out in cinemas on 10 May, you can spend some of our weekend visiting the new pokemon-themed pop-up especially for the film which is open for two days only in Seven Dials at Covent Garden. From Jigglypuff karaoke to baking Pikachu cupcakes with Bake Off's very own Kim Joy, there's something for everyone so head down on Friday and Saturday! www.warnerbros.co.uk/whats-hot/articles/2019/april/pokemon-tickets

Bunga Bunga

Head to Bunga Bunga for an unforgettable, risqué dining experience filled with fun, booze and pizza! From the Italian Circus on Friday to La Varieta: The Wedding Edition on Saturday, the evening promises entertainment for everyone and one dinner you'll be talking about long after!www.bungabunga.com

Enjoy an extra special Mexican brunch

Luxury tequila brand Don Julio and Ella Canta are hosting a Cinco de Mayo brunch to mark Mexico's national holiday, with a special menu which will be available this weekend. Cinco de Mayo, a celebration of colour, has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture Ella Canta is putting on an extra-special menu to celebrate. The three course menu will include a host of delicious Mexican brunch dishes including fried eggs over corn tortillas, Quesadilla with corn and Oaxaca cheese and Mexican churros to finish - all washed down with plenty of Don Julio cocktails!

Enjoy all-you-can-eat chicken

Yes, when you think of the word 'bottomless', you usually think of 'prosecco' or 'brunch', but on Monday, you can tuck into all-you-can-eat chicken wings at Clutch Chicken at their 'Whiskey & Wings Banquet'. Bourbon lovers will be greeted in true Kentucky style, with a refreshing Iced Tea before they can discover an all you can eat selection of internationally inspired wings, with all the trimmings, to satisfy those meaty cravings. The delectable chicken wings will include iconic flavours such as a soy glaze and a fiery naga spicy chilli as well as a bespoke Bulleit honey butter glaze. Yum!

Tickets are £35, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wings-of-the-world-banquet-at-clutch-tickets-60400049173

Try the new Grind in Liverpool Street

If you've been to the Grind in Shoreditch, you'll know it's one of the coolest haunts in London. Their brand new Liverpool Street opening is no different and features a restaurant and cocktail bar to take you from day to night. Plus, there are some seriously Instagrammable neon signs. Our highlights? The espresso martinis, squid to start, and make sure you finish the meal with a hot apple crumble sundae. You can find Grind in the buzzing Broadgate circle, so it's a perfect place for a working lunch or late-night drinks if you work in the City.

Visit URBAN SCENE at JD Malat Art Gallery

Chinese artist Li Tianbing has brought his unique visual language to JD Malat Gallery in London, and his URBAN SCENE exhibition is on now until 15 June. The paintings are characterized by vivid expressions and bold and vigorous outlines, constructed through a fusion of Eastern and Western artistic techniques. Bing’s diverse cultural background and experiences have informed his understanding of global conflicts, from violence, wealth disparity and psychological imbalance in China, to immigration in Europe and the battle between multicultural political correctness and conservatism in the US.

jdmalat.com