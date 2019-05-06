Prince Harry welcomes son in Windsor - this is why his home is important to him The Prince and Meghan Markle also married in the town

Prince Harry has just welcomed a newborn son with his wife, Meghan Markle, in Windsor. And the location of both the couple's nuptials and the birthplace of their frist child is particularly poignant for Harry, who has a life-long connection to the picturesque town of Windsor.

The new dad's history with Windsor dates back to when he was just three months old, as he was baptised in the very same chapel where his wedding ceremony was held. As a teenager he spent a considerable amount of time in and around Windsor as he attended the prestigious Eton College from 1998 - 2003, following in the footsteps of his older brother Prince William and uncle Earl Spencer. Harry is also said to have learned to row at Eton Dorney Lake, which was the venue that hosted the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic rowing events, and is open to members of the public when events aren't being held there.

Prince Harry was baptised at St George's Chapel in Windsor

Even after his school days were over, Prince Harry was based in Windsor during his time with his Army regiment, the Blues and Royals, after completing the Troop Leaders' Course in October 2006. And he has regularly returned ever since, both to play polo at Guard's Club on the Crown Estate, and also to attend Royal Ascot with his family. Each day of the meeting, the royal family depart from Windsor Castle and proceed through Windsor Great Park to the racecourse, where they follow a procession along the front of the grandstand. Baby allowing, perhaps he will be returning with his new wife Meghan in tow this June.

Prince Harry's evident love of the town meant it was no surprise when he decided relcate there once his impending fatherhood was announced. He also chose to stage his official engagement photos, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, in the grounds of Frogmore House (he and Meghan now live at Frogmore Cottage). The 33-year-old reportedly took Meghan for a romantic picnic there the summer before he wed, and they loved the location so much it not only played host to their evening wedding reception, but also to the birth of their first baby together.

Harry has also played polo on numerous occasions at Guard's Club, Windsor

St George's Chapel - where the couple married, was not just the place where Harry was baptised, but it has also been the venue for a number of other royal family celebrations, including the blessing of Prince Charles' wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, along with the weddings of both the Earl of Wessex and Peter Philips. It will also host Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October. It is expected to host the christening of Harry's new son in the coming weeks too.

