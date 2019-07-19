Jools and Jamie Oliver take their 5 children on summer holiday They appear to be enjoying a staycation in the UK

Jools and Jamie Oliver are treating their children to a family holiday after they finished school for the summer. The celebrity chef and his five children appear to be enjoying a staycation in the UK judging by Jools’ Instagram post, in which she revealed they were taking the train to their destination.

Sharing a photo of their eldest daughter Poppy Honey, 17, carrying two-year-old River Rocket, Jools wrote: "Eldest and youngest… HOLIDAY time." The mum-of-five also revealed how she was keeping them all entertained on the journey, by responding to a comment from Keep Em Quiet, a company that creates children’s travel entertainment packs. "Yes thank you they are loving them, just got on the train and they are straight into their rucksacks thank you," Jools commented.

Although Jamie and Jools are yet to reveal their holiday destination, it is likely they are travelling to Cornwall, one of their favourite places to spend time together during the summer break. The family spend at least a week there each summer, and it is also the location of one of Jamie’s last remaining restaurants in the UK – Fifteen Cornwall at Watergate Bay.

No doubt the couple are looking to relax after a challenging start to the year, in which Jamie’s restaurant group went into administration. Jamie said he was "deeply saddened" when he announced the news in May, revealing that all of his Jamie’s Italian restaurants and Barbecoa restaurants would be forced to close.

However, there have been happier times in recent weeks, as the family have moved house from their property in Hampstead Heath, north London, to their 16th century Essex mansion, Spains Hall. Their £6 million house is based in the village of Finchingfield, Essex, and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables, so there should be plenty of room for them and their children: daughters Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and Petal, 10 and sons Buddy, 8, and River, two.

