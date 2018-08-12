Jamie Oliver and wife Jools enjoy night out with teenage daughters during holiday What a lovely family!

Jamie Oliver and his family are currently enjoying their second holiday of the summer in Cornwall, and over the weekend the TV chef and his wife Jools treated their eldest two children to a night out. Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, were pictured with their parents and a group of friends at a pop up restaurant, Craftswood Street Kitchen, in Padstow, Cornwall, and look to be nearly as tall as their mum Jools! It sounded like it was a great time had by all, and Jamie couldn’t recommend the venue enough to his followers on Instagram. The proud dad shared a group photo from the evening, and wrote next to it that it had been a "really great night," with a "great vibe and music."

Jamie and Jools Oliver with their two teenage children Poppy and Daisy

During their Cornish getaway, Jamie and Jools celebrated their youngest son River's second birthday. Jools shared a sweet video from his special day on Instagram where in the footage, lucky River was presented with not only one, but two tasty looking birthday cakes, which his mum helped him blow out. The much-adored member of the family was then hugged by his siblings, including Jamie and Jools' other two children, Petal, nine, and Buddy, seven. River was also sporting a handmade birthday crown with a peacock on it, something Jools makes her children each year on their birthdays.

The family have also enjoyed many trips to the beach and a spot of crazy golf, braving the wet weather by doing so. Jools recently opened up about her family holidays during an interview on podcast Made by Mammas. Chatting to hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton, the Little Bird designer revealed that she spends weeks beforehand packing before she goes away to ensure that everything goes smoothly, especially when there are some many family members to take care of. Earlier in the summer, the Olivers also spent time in Ibiza, but during the interview, she also revealed that Cornwall was one of her favourite places to take her family.