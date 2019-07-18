Jamie Oliver remembers incredibly special milestone with fans Can you believe it's been that long?

Jamie Oliver was feeling nostalgic on Thursday morning as he shared a throwback snap from two decades ago. The celebrity chef, 44, posted a photo of his flat stairway, which was taken when The Naked Chef first started filming. "THAT spiral staircase!! Remember it??? Wowzer 20 years ago The Naked Chef all began in my little flat... #ThrowbackThursday #NakedChef20," he wrote in the caption. Jamie was first spotted by the BBC in 1997 before he went on to front The Naked Chef - and release his first book with the same title - two years later. The show won him the nation's hearts thanks to constant use of the word "pukka".

His followers rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Yes I remember that show! It was my favourite and I used to record it using videotapes!" Another stated: "I was a newbie at the River Cafe, when you were filming, I didn't really fit in but I will always remember the warmth and kindness and fun you shared with me." A third post read: "Yes! Like it was yesterday! Congrats on all your success and the anniversary of where it all began!" Another follower remarked: "That face... that smile... that staircase... so many memories of watching your shows during the summer vacation with my grandmother... I just fell in love with cooking at that time."

MORE: Jamie Oliver posts incredible childhood throwback - and is barely recognisable!

In April, Jamie's wife Jools Oliver took to Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show. "So it's been 20 years since the 'naked chef' programme first hit our screens and what a ride it has been," she wrote. "I have loved that we started this journey together and I got to share with you in all the highs and the lows of your career so far." She added: "Words can never say how proud of you I am and how absolutely hard you have worked and not just for yourself xxx. Possibly the best boss around love you lots here's to the next chapter xxx @jamieoliver."

READ: Jools Oliver pays loving tribute to husband Jamie on special milestone

On his own social media page, Jamie said: "At this very time, twenty years ago on the BBC... It was so exciting but I was so scared of what would happen!! And BOOM the rest was history... What a journey what a 20 years." He continued: "I want to say a massive thank you to all the amazing people that have joined me on this journey there's so much I could say but I'll leave that to another day. But mostly I want to say thank you to everyone that supported me and most of all YOU the viewers!!! What a feeling, how amazing... love to all xxxxx jamie oliver xxxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.