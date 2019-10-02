Why the Abaton resort in Crete is the relaxing escape you need Fancy taking a trip to Crete? Here's why Abaton Resort and Spa is the place to go

Summer is becoming a distant memory in the UK, but just three-and-a-half hour plane journey can take you to that sun trap you need to take a break from the flurry of pumpkin spice lattes and overcoats. We journeyed to Crete, the Grecian island that is perfect to visit for a little bit of sunshine, to spend some time at the stunning Abaton Resort Spa and Hotel. What we found was a picturesque paradise closer to home than we expected. Read our review…

Where is Abaton Resort and Spa?

The sprawling but stylish hotel is situated on a hilly area of Hersonissos, a less than 20 minute journey from the airport. It is in a sparse area of Crete, with only other high end hotels and one supermarket nearby. However, the resort itself is large and dynamic enough to never want or indeed need to leave, but should you wish to see the rest of the island, or take a boat trip, the seaside tiwb and ports are around a ten minute drive away.

Upon our arrival, we were handed a bright pink juice during check-in, contrasting to the hotel's cool white furnishings. In fact, all of the colour that the hotel needs is in its surroundings; the brilliant green grass leading to the earthy, sandy beaches, the brilliant blue of the ocean, and the bright aqua from the long lines of mini pools belonging to the stretch of villas and hotel rooms. Needless to say, we never wanted to leave.

What are the rooms at Abaton Resort and Spa like?

Large and luxurious, with the extremely comfy bed and the large freestanding bath being the highlights, we would have been quite happy to have stayed in our rooms for the trip, particularly since many of the rooms have their own salt water mini pool, and our own room, a loft luxury seafront room had both that, deck chairs, and a Grecian love seat on the grass to lie back and watch the sunset against the ocean. Bliss!

What are the Abaton Resort and Spa facilities like?

As well as a fitness centre to work off your dinner from any of the six restaurants on the resort, Abaton also has a second-to-none spa where you can enjoy a range of treatments, including a romantic couple's massage, a picturesque indoor pool, and a marble steam room. There is also great WiFi everywhere you go in the resort and reasonably priced room service if you can't bear to leave your little corner of paradise. Oh, and there's a helicopter pad, should you really want to really visit in style.

Where can I eat at Abaton Resort and Spa?

There are six eateries at the resort, all vastly different and ranging from seafood, to traditional Grecian cuisine, to an upscale steakhouse. During our stay, we breakfasted at Elemes Cretan Cuisine and the main breakfast buffet, which a huge range of options, and enjoyed dinner at WOW Steakhouse and the Bony Fish Seafood Restaurant (where chefs break out your salt baked fish in front of you). It goes without saying that the food was delicious, and the service was also second-to-none from the attentive staff.

Other options for dinner and drinks include the Ladies and Gentleman lobby bar in the main building, where there was also a live musician playing, the Buddha Beach Bar, and F-Zin Ivy League Restaurant, which specialised in Cretan cuisine. Should you want a break from the resort (but to be fair, why would you?), you can always visit the sweet, family owned Zorbas which is right next door to the resort.

How much does it cost?

Prices start from £268.66 for a Deep Blu Deluxe Sea View Guestroom on a bed&breakfast basis in high season and £199.42 in low season.

Who has visited the hotel?

You might recognise the hotel as the location for the popular Channel 4 series Celebs Go Dating, and indeed, plenty of the stars, including Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson, have holidayed there. Speaking about her time at the gorgeous resort, Charlotte Crosby wrote: "This hotel is good for my soul," while Chloe Sims wrote: "Holiday mode - activated. Vacay vibes @abatonisland, this place."