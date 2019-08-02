Future of air travel revealed at new BA exhibition The future awaits...

The future of air travel landed at London’s Saatchi Gallery this week with an exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of British Airways, and among those hoping that the innovative ideas get off the ground were high fliers including Jo Malone, Kay Burley and the Kingdom Choir.

Created with the help of virtual reality experts and the Royal College of Art, the BA2119: Flight of the Future exhibition explores concepts including 3D printed food personalised to each passenger, the use of artificial intelligence and holographic flight attendants.

One highlight is an out-of-this-world VR experience that transports users through history from the beginnings of air transport to imagined flights of the future. After meeting some of those responsible, news reporter Kay described the groundbreaking ideas as “pretty wild innovations for the next 100 years of aviation”.

The exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of British Airways

Also there was HELLO!’s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon, who caught up with Tessy Ojo, chief executive of children’s charity The Diana Award before taking off for her VR experience. “[That’s] Wednesday evening off to a flying start,” she joked.

