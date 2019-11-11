Will I'm a Celebrity be cancelled due to Australia's bushfires? The show's producers have been in close contact with the New South Wales fire brigade

Australia is currently facing some of their worst bushfires of all-time, with fire chiefs even suggesting that the worst is yet to come, suggesting that the upcoming week's bushfires could be "the most dangerous… the nation has ever seen.". They have also warned that thanks to the dry weather conditions, the fires could only get worse. The commissioner of the NSW Rural Fire Services, Shane Fitzsimmons, said: "We have got the worst of our fire season still ahead of us. We're not even in summer yet."

Firefighters are currently trying to control the blaze

While I'm a Celebrityis of course the least of anyone's worries, producers have confirmed the show will be going ahead. Producers have reassured fans that the show will indeed go on, but that they are closely in contact with the New South Wales fire brigades should the camp need to evacuate. Speaking to the Evening Standard, show bosses said: "We currently have no cause for concern. The health and safety of all our production crew and celebrities are of the utmost importance. We are in constant contact with the NSW (New South Wales) fire brigade and are closely monitoring the situation."

I'm a Celeb will be going ahead

I'm a Celeb contestants have been spotted arriving at Sydney airport in preparation for the new series, which will kick off on Sunday 17 November. The rumoured celebrities including Ian Wright, Jacqueline Jossa, Caitlyn Jenner and Adele Roberts. Gary Linekar previously hinted that Ian would be going into the jungle after sharing a snap of him in the BBC studio, writing: "Last @bbcfootball before @wrightyofficial possibly, maybe, who knows, disappears for a few weeks. Me and @alanshearer are worried about catching jungle fever." Ant and Dec are also in Australia, and Dec shared a snap of the pair on their shared Instagram account, simply writing: "G'day."

