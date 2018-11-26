Holly Willoughby reveals how she's been spending her spare time in Australia - and you'll be jealous Are you surprised?

Holly Willoughby might be impressing us every evening in her new role as co-presenter of I'm A Celebrity, but she's certainly having lots of fun during her time off, too! The star took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a snapshot from her time visiting Bondi Beach – and she looked to be having a great time in the bar she stopped off at. Posting an adorable 'boomerang' video as she spun a wheel to decide which cocktail to choose, she wrote: "Wheel of fortune! ... thank you beautiful Byron Bay... @balconybyronbay."

Holly's outfit for Sunday night's show

The restaurant's own Instagram bio reads: "The freshest oysters, best cocktails and sweetest beach vibes in Byron Bay," so we're not surprised Holly loved it! Plenty of her fans agreed with her choice, too, with one writing: "Oh the most wonderful place. I love Byron!" and another agreeing: "Oh Holly! This is my favourite place in Byron Bay!!! But Byron doesn’t broadcast This Morning on TV."

MORE: Holly Willoughby just responded to criticism about her hair in the best way

Loading the player...

Holly was dressed a little differently to her presenting duties, opting for a sweet summery dress, flat sandals and a straw hat to shade her face from the sun. Since her stylist Angie Smith has been choosing all her outfits for the screen, no doubt she also packed some items for Holly to relax in, too! For Sunday's show, she wore her first pair of trousers to host the programme - wearing a black Rag and Bone T-shirt, a pair of black jeans from J Crew and a pair of snakeskin boots from Topshop. Her cute Rixo London neck scarf finished the outfit.

The star has taken her husband and children out to Australia with her, so no doubt they enjoyed the trip to Bondi too. Holly recently revealed that she would be very strict with her kids during their time away, though – telling The Sun: "The children will have a tutor out there, they’ve got loads to do. I’ve spoken to their teachers. The kids are like, 'What do you mean we’re not going on holiday?' I’ve had to be really clear with them, they can play for a couple of hours but none of us are on holiday. We’re all doing work."