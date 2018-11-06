Scarlett Moffatt takes £3,500 business class flight to Australia for I'm a Celebrity Lucky Scarlett!

Scarlett Moffatt is travelling to Australia in style! The TV star, who will soon be hosting I'm a Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp, started her journey Down Under from her home town of Newcastle on Tuesday – and admitted she felt like a "competition winner" as she was travelling in business class.

The Gogglebox star couldn't resist sharing a photo of herself enjoying a glass of champagne on her Emirates flight on Tuesday lunchtime. Scarlett was dressed down in a black T-shirt and jeans, with a checked scarf and baseball cap to keep her cosy. "Still feel like a competition winner when I fly business," Scarlett joked. The 27-year-old also shared a photo of the champagne on her menu, writing: "Hiyaaa hun."

Scarlett Moffatt flew business class to Australia

A similar flight from Newcastle to Brisbane would cost around £3,500 and takes almost 24 hours with a layover in Dubai. However, Scarlett will have all she could possibly want to ensure her long-haul journey is a comfortable one, with a leather seat that transforms into a bed so she can catch up on her rest, a personal 23-inch screen to keep her entertained, and gourmet food – including a glass of champagne or two.

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt has some important advice for the I'm a Celebrity stars

What's more, the airline provides business class passengers with a Bulgari amenity kit containing everything from a mini fragrance to skincare so she can stay fresh on the flight. Scarlett is no stranger to long-haul travel, and has been in Australia the past three years in a row for I'm a Celebrity.

The TV presenter enjoyed a glass of champagne on her flight

The TV presenter previously shared her tips for avoiding jet lag with HELLO! – so let's hope she follows these! "In my experience, you can help by drinking lots of water when you're travelling, and I also wear face masks on the plane," Scarlett said. "You might look silly but it helps your skin feel healthier and you generally feel better than you might have done when you land."

STORY: Scarlett Moffatt shares her travel tips

Loading the player...

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.