Fearne Cotton has certainly got into the festive spirit as she took her family on a Christmas break to Lapland, Finland. The TV star shared a rare family photo of herself, husband Jesse Wood and their two children, Rex, six, and four-year-old Honey, on Instagram on Thursday, and their view was absolutely breathtaking. Captioning the shot of the family gazing up at the Northern Lights, Fearne wrote: "Finland you are exceptional. Thank you for showing us your colours and enveloping us in your total silence. No plane, car or wind noise at all which allowed clarity and mental space I’d been so lacking. The kids have made memories that will last a lifetime and your people are friendly and so relaxed. I can only hope I’ve brought back a little of that attitude with me to busy London. Lapland love!"

Her followers were amazed by the beautiful views, with close pal Holly Willoughby commenting: "Wow!!!!! So beautiful." Former The One Show host Matt Baker said: "The Best lights are always Northern." Another follower added: "Looks and sounds amazing! I'd love to see the Northern Lights Enjoy! Xx." And a fourth said: "My family live in Finland and I can feel absolutely every word you have written. It's such a magical country, I never want to come home. And as for the Northern lights, can only ever describe them as a disco in the sky."

Fearne is now happily married to Jesse, 42, who is the son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood. Last month, she appeared on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, where she opened up about her failed engagement to former fiancé Jesse Jenkins, and revealed that it was actually the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding that made her realise her heart wasn't in her current relationship.

Fearne explained: "It was such a beautiful thing watching them get married. I mean, I was there doing all the reporting. I was right outside the palace gates watching it all take place, and it started to hit home that it wasn't going to happen for me. And it was pretty much straight after that that it all just imploded."

