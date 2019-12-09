Fearne Cotton always fronts Top of the Pops during the festive season and we love sitting down to check out the iconic music show. But we also love seeing what the blonde beauty wears for the occasion and luckily, we've already had a sneaky peak! On Sunday, the mother-of-two shared her outfit details ahead of filming for the show's Christmas and New Year specials, and we loved her first look, which actually came from high street store Zara. The 36-year-old donned the brand's sequin blazer dress, which you can pick up for £79.99. The long sleeve, mini dress had a contrast lapel collar, statement shoulder pads, a double-breasted front with snap buttons, and a satiny bow. Lush, right? Keeping it snazzy, she added a pair of embellished sparkly boots from Dune London, which cost £170 and are known as the 'Billionaire'. Looking so stylish in her 'outfit of the day' snap, Fearne - who is married to Jesse Wood - wrote: "Top of the pops NY here we come. On the actual night I’ll probably be in bed by 10 pm so nice to get dressed up today."

The TV presenter also shared her Christmas Day outfit details for the show. She rocked a dazzling red sequin dress by Mary Benson London. The glittery design was bespoke and came complete with a frilled sleeve and hem. It was made of recycled fabric - so eco-friendly, too. She added black heels by Terry de Havilland.

Fearne has a really varied wardrobe - she loves designer brand such a s Rixo and Needle & Thread, but she also enjoys a few high street buys too. Back in June, she even sported an item from Marks & Spencer - from her pal Holly Willoughby's range.

Sharing a selfie of her wearing the khaki jumpsuit from the summer edit, she wrote: "@hollywilloughby jumpsuit on and ready for some podcasting."

Holly quickly shared the snap on her own account, adding a sweet "thank you" and a kiss emoji. Aww!

