While cosy hats and scarves are on many of our Christmas wishlists, Maya Jama is making us green with envy by posting snaps of her in a bikini while on an incredible sunny break in the UAE. The TV and radio presenter is unwinding in the run-up to Christmas in the five-star luxury hotel The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, which stands alone off the coast of Dubai. And she gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers a peek inside the chandeliers, pools and sea-views.

Rocking a white bikini as she posed for a selfie in the bathroom, the picture shows mosaic tiles, red and blue walls and gold furnishings. But it was the main living area that really blew us away. As she took fans on a tour of her apartment, she pointed out some of the most incredible features and shared her thoughts on the luxury space.

In the video, the brunette beauty, 25, wandered past a huge sweeping staircase with a lavish chandelier hanging above, which she said reminded her of Disney film Beauty and the Beast. The floor-to-ceiling windows lining the open-plan living space provides panoramic views of the city skyline. "How beautiful is it in this room? I can see the water it's so blue," she jokingly sang. With crystal blue water, white sand beaches and houses stretching into the distance, we can see why she said she wasn't interested in spending any time in front of the TV. Despite the fact it is a lavish gold-lined screen, we think we'd prefer to admire the view as well!

From the plush dark blue chaise lounge positioned in front of the window to the striped gold and blue sofas, the area looks like the perfect luxury surroundings to relax and unwind. And if the Radio 1 presenter is not interested in socialising downstairs, her room even comes complete with its own bar area - what more could you want?

The hotel's communal facilities are equally as impressive, with the star showing off rows of sparkling white loungers and speckled palm trees as she soaked up the sun around the pool area. What's more, it looks as though Maya has almost got the pool to herself, with her snaps showing serene scenes of empty chairs and still water.

