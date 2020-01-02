Inside Storm and Ronan Keating's dreamy family holiday on a secluded Fijian island

As they prepare to welcome their new arrival, Ronan Keating and his pregnant wife Storm have enjoyed some quiet family time with their two-year-old son Cooper. The couple revealed they were holidaying on the idyllic island of Vomo in Fiji with a picture on Instagram that was captioned "Hello Vomo." It showed the island's white sandy beaches and thick vegetation, and fans were loving seeing a glimpse inside their holiday, writing "Vomo is heaven on earth! Have the best time" and "On my bucket list!".

Both Ronan and Storm have been making fans green with envy with their idyllic photos, and it's safe to say the island looks just as beautiful from ground-level as it does from the sky. As well as one photo that showed the mother and son strolling along the palm-tree-lined beach as Storm carries a pretty rainbow-coloured Chanel bag, another depicts the Boyzone singer paddling in the water with his son. And in both snaps, there is not another soul in sight. Showing his appreciation for the island, 42-year-old Ronan wrote: "Quick dip with the pup. Ticked a huge box in my life finally getting to see Fiji. Absolutely blown away with its natural beauty and the people are incredibly warm and genuine."

They arrived shortly before New Year's Eve and celebrated the evening as a family. Several snaps show Cooper looking mesmerised as he played with a sparkler before the three of them enjoyed bedtime cuddles as Storm rocked a Happy New Year hat.

Ronan and Storm have been married since August 2015 and it appears they are still very loved-up, with Ronan jokingly captioning a holiday picture of the pair: "Batting way above - but she’s got a great personality". After welcoming their son together in April 2017, the couple revealed they were expecting their second baby together back in November by sharing the exciting announcement on Instagram. A sweet snapshot showed Cooper kissing Storm's neat little baby bump. "Another little Keating on the way," the 38-year-old captioned the image.

