While Lorraine Kelly has appeared in good spirits on her TV show over the past few days, she has shared several photos and videos on social media that show her reminiscing about her incredible winter holiday.

Shortly after waving her daughter Rosie goodbye following her Christmas visit, the presenter jetted off to Tanzania in South Africa where she got the opportunity to see crocodiles, elephants and antelope in their natural habitat. A video she posted on Instagram showed several snapshots of her experience, including her plane ride with views over the Serengeti, her safari truck and, our personal favourite, watching the sunset with a glass of champagne.

And it turns out that celebrities have post-holiday blues just as much as the rest of us! Even after returning to work, her incredible trip remained at the forefront of her mind. On Tuesday, she provided another glimpse inside her break with a throwback photo of herself posing next to her safari truck. "This time last week my early morning cuppa was with Titus and Charlie @bushtops #Serengeti #tanzania before a great day seeing #elephants #rhino #lions #cheetah #leopards #giraffes #zebra and lots of #antelopes #happy #adventure," she wrote in the caption. Dressed in cream shorts, a green shirt, a cap and trainers, she looked ready for the exciting day ahead.

She evening compared the British wildlife with the Big Five, joking: "Saw a fox on the way to work this morning - but last week it was #elephants." The accompanying video shows her in close proximity to an elephant and her baby, and fans were blown away. One commented: "I’m so envious. Looks fantastic," while another added: "Wow that’s on my bucket list."

From the pictures, it appears the 60-year-old opted for the 'Four days at the Serengeti Bushtops' tour, which costs includes luxury accommodation with a pool overlooking the sprawling landscapes and a private deck where you can book a massage. As well as exploring a full-days game drive in the Serengeti National Park on a 4x4 and a trip along the Mara river, you can also relax in a hot tub and enjoy a drink against the setting sun. Sounds idyllic!

