John Torode treats wife Lisa Faulkner to a romantic birthday getaway in Oxfordshire

Lisa Faulkner is a lucky girl! The 47-year-old celebrity chef still has a few days until her actual birthday, which falls on 19 February, but she has already been spoilt by her new husband John Torode, who has whisked her off to Oxfordshire for a fabulous birthday surprise.

The pair spent the weekend at Belmond Le Manoir, a stunning manor house hotel located in the heart of the picture-perfect countryside. Not only did it offer luxurious accommodation, but Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saison was created by chef Raymond Blanc OBE and has held two Michelin stars since its opening in 1984. It sounds like the perfect getaway for the foodie pair!

A picture Lisa shared to her Instagram stories provided a glimpse inside their relaxing weekend. In the snap, both Lisa and John were resting their feet on a wicker table, which held a bunch of yellow tulips, tea, cakes and a book, while the mirror in front of them revealed the pair were snuggled up on the sofa together. "Couldn't be more spoilt @belmondlemanoir beautiful room and flowers and champagne and tea and cake and #thelostorchard," she wrote.

The delicious food didn't end there, with John sharing a sweet snap of his wife wrapped up in the crisp white bedsheets with a silver tray of food resting in front of her. The spread included hot foods hidden under a silver cloche, coffee and a selection of jams, and the Masterchef star wrote in the caption: "Who doesn’t like breakfast in bed. Bloody loved it with my @lisafaulknercooks lovely morning on a stormy day. #stormy #breakfastinbed #birthday." The stormy weather was certainly no deterrent for their cosy holiday!

Lisa also enjoyed a joint birthday celebration with Amanda Holden and their close friends Angela Griffin and Sarah Parish last week. The foursome – who share a bond from when they starred together on the TV series Cutting It from 2002 – got together to raise a glass to Lisa and Amanda at London's trendy Chiltern Firehouse restaurant. Lisa posted several snaps of their delicious-looking birthday cakes on her Instagram Stories, showing off a lime-green iced chocolate cake and a cream sponge complete with a pink macaroon on top. Yum!